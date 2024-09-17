The BC Game app, available for both Android and iOS devices, allows users to access all the features available to them on the official website. This means that users will be able to play their favourite casino games or sports events via the BC Game APK without any interruptions. Players will also be able to withdraw their winnings via the app, but to do so, they must complete their account verification process. In this guide, players can have a detailed look at the process through which they will be able to verify their betting account via the BC Game app.

Account Verification via BC Game App

Users can complete the account verification process even with the help of the BC Game mobile app. Along with that, completing the account verification with the help of the mobile app takes less time, as users will be able to submit the necessary information within a few minutes. There are two types of account verification processes which users will have to complete in the BC Game app. After downloading the application from the official website, players will be able to complete both verification processes by following the steps given below:

Basic Verification

Go to the Global settings from the betting app menu. Scroll down and click on the “Personal Verification” option, where users will be able to find the “Basic Verification” part. Click on the same to start with the basic verification process. Now, users will have to first provide some more personal information to complete their betting account in the BC Game app. Once the information has been provided successfully, players will have to complete the facial verification. Now, choose any of the preferred Government IDs, to upload in the betting app for the verification to be completed and submit all the details.

After all the required information has been submitted by the users, they will just have to wait for a few minutes for the basic verification to be checked and verified by the betting app. It takes just a few minutes for the support team to check the details and notify the users about the status of their verification.

Advanced Verification

Once the basic verification of the user’s account has been marked as completed, they will be able to proceed to the next verification process by following the steps given below:

Head over to the global settings option from the menu and go to the Personal Verification section. Basic Verification will be marked as completed, and now users will be able to click on the “Verify Now” option available to them under Advanced Verification. Since the basic verification has been completed, players will now have to provide address proof, which can be done via bank statements, utility bills, etc. After uploading the address proof, players will have to undergo a video verification, where they’ll have to capture a video of themselves via their front camera.

Now, users can submit their advanced verification details and wait for the BC Game app support to check on their details and confirm whether their account is verified. If the details have been provided correctly, users will be notified that their account verification is completed, and they will be able to take withdrawals. The advanced verification takes up to 10 days to be verified by the BC Game app, and if rejected, users will be able to contact customer support with ease.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



