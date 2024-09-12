Google’s advertising business is under legal scrutiny in a trial that could impact its dominance in the digital ad industry. Following an earlier declaration that its search engine operates as a monopoly, the U.S. Department of Justice has now turned its focus to Google’s ad practices, accusing the company of leveraging its market power to stifle competition. This case could have far-reaching consequences for the tech giant, potentially reshaping the online advertising landscape. The trial is part of a broader regulatory effort to address monopolistic behavior in the tech industry.

