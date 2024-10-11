The U.S. Justice Department may ask a court to force Alphabet, Google’s parent company, to divest parts of its business, such as its Chrome browser and Android operating system, following a ruling that Google holds an illegal monopoly in online search. With 90% of U.S. searches controlled by Google, the proposed remedies aim to reshape the tech landscape and promote competition.

Prosecutors are also targeting Google’s dominance in artificial intelligence, suggesting it make its data and models available to rivals. Google, which plans to appeal, called the proposals “radical” and argued they would stifle innovation and competition.

