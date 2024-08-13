Global 500 Sees Decline in Female CEOs Despite Profit Growth

The percentage of women leading Global 500 companies has declined to 5.6% in 2024, down from 5.8% last year. This means only 28 out of the 500 largest businesses globally by revenue are run by female CEOs, compared to 10.4% in the U.S.-focused Fortune 500. Despite this decrease in female leadership, the Global 500 saw a 2% rise in profits, reaching $2.97 trillion. The U.S. remains the top nation for female Global 500 CEOs, with 15 women at the helm, followed by France, Brazil, China, and the U.K. with fewer representatives.

