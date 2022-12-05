Getting Ready for Remote Work

Today, many people are working remotely from home or a coffee shop. Other times, you’ll have employees at the workplace while others work from home. Regardless of where you’re located, your team must be ready when they need to be. In this post, we will discuss how to get ready for remote work and what tools can help make sure everyone is on the same page.

Why Should You Be Prepared?

Remote work has become more common than ever before. According to a recent survey by FlexJobs, over half (53%) of U.S. workers plan to telecommute in 2019. This means that there are more opportunities for remote workers than ever before. If you’re not prepared, you could miss out on these opportunities.

Remote work also brings new challenges. For example, if you don’t have an office, you may find yourself spending less time with coworkers. It’s easy to feel isolated, especially if you’ve never worked remotely before.

The good news is that most companies understand the benefits of having their employees work remotely. They know that remote workers are happier, healthier, and more productive. Though some people think that remote employee monitoring is all you need for successful remote working, it’s not. That said, it’s still important to prepare for remote work so that you can maximize your productivity and minimize any potential problems.

What Tools Can Help Bring Everyone Onboard?

There are several ways that you can ensure that your team is ready for remote work. Here are some tips:

1. Set Up Your Workspace

The first step is setting up your workspace. You should have an office with a door, a desk, a chair, a computer, and a phone. These items are essential for remote work.

You should also have a quiet space where you can focus. You might even want to invest in headphones so you can listen to music without disturbing anyone else.

2. Set Up Effective Communication

It’s important to communicate clearly about expectations. When you first start working remotely, it can be difficult to figure out who should do what. To avoid confusion, set up clear communication channels. Use email, Slack, Zoom, Google Hangouts, etc. to keep everyone informed.

3. Set Expectations

It’s also important to establish clear expectations. Your team needs to know what to expect from each other. For example, if someone is going to be late, let them know ahead of time. Also, consider setting deadlines for projects.

4. Adopt Remote Employee Monitoring

If you’re going to be working remotely, it’s important to monitor your employees’ activities. Set up the software to allow you to see exactly what your employees are doing. This way, you can catch them when they’re goofing off or wasting company resources. The best time tracker will offer you time tracking with screenshots to make work place monitoring more convenient.

5. Create a Culture of Transparency

If you want to create a culture of transparency, then you need to share information as soon as possible. For example, if something goes wrong, tell your team immediately. Don’t wait until later to inform them.

6. Have a Plan B

Finally, it’s important to have a backup plan. If you’re going to be away from your desk for a few days, you should have a list of things that you can do instead. For example, you can check emails, take care of administrative tasks, or catch up on reading.

Conclusion

These are just a few suggestions for getting ready for remote work. There are plenty of other ways that you can prepare. What works best for you depends on your situation. However, regardless of whether you’re starting fresh or transitioning into remote work, these steps will help you get started.