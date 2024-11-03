By Mark Price

Gen Z, typically defined as those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, is entering the workforce in a time of rapid social, technological and economic change. However, data from my company WorkL shows that they are also emerging as the least satisfied generation at work. With unique perspectives on work-life balance, mental health, and organisational values, Gen Z has ignited a fresh dialogue on what the future of work might look like.

This article will see me explore just how unhappy this generation of workers are, expand on how Gen Z is shaping the workplace, and what we can all learn from them. I’ll also provide tips from my new book, Happy Economics, for HR professionals to improve overall employee experience.

I have over 40 years of experience in business and my focus is now on making employees happier at work to drive commercial success within organisations. I launched WorkL back in 2017, which now helps over 1000 businesses globally improve the happiness and engagement of their teams.

So, how unhappy is Gen Z?

This generation of employees score 69% on WorkL’s overall employee engagement survey, which is three percentage points lower than employees aged 35-44. Their overall Flight Risk (the risk of an employee leaving their role in the next nine months) is a high 28% for this generation too, whereas for all other age groups it is around the 22% mark. Out of our 24-question employee engagement survey at WorkL, Gen Z score lower than all other demographics, so why is this?

Why is Gen Z so unhappy?

Many Gen Z workers entered the workforce during or after the pandemic and during times of economic uncertainty, often accompanied by rising costs of living, student debt, and a job market that, while robust in some sectors, can be increasingly demanding.

Gen Z is known for its openness about mental health, but this also means they’re more acutely aware of when their mental wellbeing is compromised by workplace conditions.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is highly motivated by values and purpose. They want to see that their work contributes positively to society and aligns with their personal ethics. This generation cares deeply about issues like environmental sustainability, social justice, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

From our data at WorkL, we can see that the top five things that employees of this generation would change include better pay, more hours, more staff at the workplace, and better communication.

We also see the following keywords pop up more for this generation than any other demographic:

Respect – Wanting more respect at work and having their views heard (and specifically not discarded) is more common in this age group

Breaks – Wanting more breaks or longer breaks during the working day

Food – free food available at work

What can employers do to improve this generation’s happiness at work and what can we learn from them?

My Six Steps to Workplace Happiness also outlines how employers can ensure for a happy team:

Reward and Recognition –If you’re not earning a fair salary, no amount of recognition for a job well done will be enough to make you forget you’re not being paid enough. Your pay scale has to meet expectations and Extra Discretionary Effort.

Information Sharing – Not sharing information makes employees feel an unimportant part of the business. Engagement and commitment can be eroded by this. If you are a business that wants to get the best out of individuals on the team, openness is key.

Empowerment – The aim of any business must surely be to make their employees feel empowered and this means making them a key part of the decision-making process, listening to their ideas and integrating their suggestions to build and refine your strategy.

Wellbeing – Health and wellbeing can be broken down into three key areas: physical, emotional and financial. By addressing all three, employers will improve engagement levels and productivity.

Instilling Pride – Employees who love what they do and feel proud of where they work will speak openly and positively about it to colleagues, potential employees, customers and people in their community.

Job Satisfaction – Research shows that the two biggest drivers of satisfaction are respectful treatment and trust between employees and senior management. A poor relationship with your manager is often cited as the number one reason for leaving an organisation, no matter how great the brand.

Gen Z’s openness about mental health has led many organisations to reassess their approaches to employee wellbeing. Mental health impacts everyone, so companies that embrace a culture of wellbeing and offer support are more likely to attract and retain top talent across generations.

Raised with social media and accustomed to being “in the know,” Gen Z also expects transparency and honesty in the workplace. They want to understand how decisions are made, how their roles contribute to the organisation’s overall mission, and where the company stands on issues like diversity and inclusion.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the transition to remote and hybrid work models, but Gen Z’s insistence on flexibility shows it’s more than a stopgap solution. Allowing employees the freedom to tailor their schedules or work environments can lead to better performance and job satisfaction across the board.

Gen Z’s emphasis on purpose and values demonstrates that today’s workforce wants more than just a good salary; they want to feel their work contributes to something meaningful. Organisations that prioritise social impact, environmental responsibility, and ethical practices are likely to see higher engagement and stronger loyalty from their employees.

Gen Z may be the least happy generation at work, but they’re also one of the most vocal and impactful. By challenging outdated norms and demanding a more inclusive, value-driven, and mentally supportive workplace, Gen Z is laying the groundwork for a future of work that values employees as whole individuals.

A happy workplace doesn’t just benefit employees, it leads to better results for the organisation as a whole, therefore prioritising employee wellbeing is a key driver of commercial success, or what I like to call “Happy Economics.”

