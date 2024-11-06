Do you know Pakistan has around 111.0 million internet users, currently. There are many factors that have fueled this rapid growth, such as affordable internet plans, young, tech-savvy population, and increasing smartphone penetration.

It’s not just about the usage of the global network but also about how it is affecting multiple sectors in the country. Be it eCommerce, influencer marketing, or advertising, the digital footprint has reached everywhere, changing how things work. In this blog post, we will have a look at:

Common digital trends in Pakistan

Digital challenges faced by the country

Future projections

So, let’s begin.

8 Common Trends Related to Pakistan’s Digital Landscape

Multiple industries in Pakistan are slowly moving towards digitalization. In this section, we will look at some of the common trends that are evident of this advancement:

1. eCommerce Boom

The eCommerce sector in Pakistan has significantly grown, especially after the pandemic got over. As per statista, the total revenue of this industry is expected to increase 5.92% i.e., $6 million by 2029.

Platforms like Daraz, Telemart, and OLX have become household names, which clearly reflects this advancement. In fact, cross-border trade is also gaining traction with Chinese platforms like AliExpress and multiple local partnerships.

2. Influencer Culture

There is no doubt in the fact that social media platforms have immense popularity in Pakistan. As of 2024, the country has over 70 million active social media users spread across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

This is further complemented by influencer marketing, which is playing a crucial role in the transformation of Pakistan’s advertising landscape. Be it fashion, beauty, tech, or eCommerce businesses, you will find social media personalities with massive followings doing brand promotions.

Some names are:

Fauzia Aman

Natasha Lakhani

Mahnur Haider

Bilal Munir

Taimoor Salahuddin (Mooroo)

Irfan Junejo

Nadia Hussain

Besides this, YouTube vlogging and content creation have also seen a massive growth, thanks to the platform’s monetization features. Creators like Irfan Junejo, Nadir Ali, Kaiser Khan are known world-wide for their engaging content. In fact, Pakistan’s 64.6% of total internet users are on YouTube, which makes it the most visited platform in the country.

3. Digital Marketing

With the dominance of social media platforms, businesses are now using them to promote their products and services to reach potential customers. Known as digital marketing, this trend has become quite popular now. Besides running targeted ads on social media platforms, it also includes:

Video marketing that involves making content related to product reviews, tutorials, and brand-related Q&As to engage the audience

Short-form content like reels that are entertaining enough to capture the attention of users

Live streaming for real-time interaction with customers, product launches, and virtual events

Content marketing through search-engine optimized content for better visibility on SERP

Social commerce on platforms like TikTok Shop

4. Digital Payments and Fintech

Pakistan’s fintech industry has evolved substantially, with innovations in digital banking and mobile payment solutions being the most prominent developments. The State Bank of Pakistan has launched several initiatives to boost the country’s online payment system, which particularly includes RAAST.

Moreover, private companies like Easypaisa and JazzCash have also been at the forefront of this revolution. They offer seamless services like bill payments, money transfers, and online purchases. For international payments, startups like SadaPay and NayaPay have proven to be effective.

5. Government Initiatives

Pakistani Government introduced the Digital Pakistan Vision recently, which is aimed towards:

Creating a robust digital infrastructure

Supporting e-governance

Promoting entrepreneurship

Some of its efforts to achieve these goals are:

Pakistan Single Window: A trade facilitation initiative that digitizes customs processes to reduce the time and cost of cross-border trade.

National Incubation Centers: These are digital hubs that support startups and innovation in the tech sector by providing mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities.

6. Freelance Growth

Did you know Pakistan is one of the top five countries in terms of freelancing? Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer have contributed significantly to this aspect, thereby providing Pakistani youth to showcase their skills on a global stage.

This growth is supported by multiple local initiatives that train people in different digital niches. So they can become capable enough to support themselves financially and aid the country’s economy through international services. Some such examples are iSkills and DigiSkills.

A Brief Intro to iSkills

iSkills was basically launched with a focus on equipping learners with practical and in-demand digital skills. Almost 12,000 people have been trained from all over the country by mentors at iSkills, with their collective revenue reaching up to $300 million.

Tanveer Nandla, its founder, made this possible by offering courses across various categories that include:

Freelancing: Fundamentals of freelancing, from setting up profiles on major platforms to effectively marketing services to international clients.

Digital marketing: Search engine optimization, paid advertising, content marketing, etc.

Graphic designing and video editing: How to use Adobe Photoshop Illustrator, Premier Pro, and similar platforms.

Web development: Front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, along with back-end programming courses such as PHP and databases.

ECommerce: Training in setting up and managing online stores using platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon FBA, etc.

Virtual assistant: Training regarding administrative and organizational skills required for the role.

What sets iSkills apart is its interactive learning approach that involves hands-on training through video tutorials, quizzes, assignments, and live projects. This helps students apply what they learn in real scenarios, making them job-ready. Certificates are also provided to those who complete the course, which they can display on Upwork and Fiverr to win the client’s trust.

A Brief Intro to DigiSkills

DigiSkills was launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in partnership with Ignite – National Technology Fund. It’s run by Virtual University and is focused on offering free courses on the following digital and technical domains:

eCommerce

Digital marketing

Virtual assistant

Graphic designing

Affiliate marketing

Digital literacy

Creative writing

SEO

AutoCAD

QuickBooks

WordPress Development

Each course at DigiSkills has detailed video lectures, quizzes, and practical assignments to provide hands-on experience to the students. Moreover, they also get an e-certificate upon completion to increase their credibility on international platforms.

7. Streaming Services and OTT Platforms

While the world adapted to digital streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix back then, Pakistan did not have any such platform of its own until recent times. With the evolving digital landscape, this has changed, too, as local platforms like Tamasha have come to the front.

However, there is still a substantial need to develop these services in terms of data privacy and intuitiveness so everyone can use them effectively.

8. Digital Learning

Not just entertainment, but education is also being digitized in the country. Although it is still in the early phases, we can expect to see a rise in online learning platforms. Many of them exist already such as Edkasa and Sabaq.pk, where students can take online courses and access high-quality educational content.

Similarly, governments have also introduced similar initiatives like the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Skills Program so that youngsters can become digitally skilled without paying any hefty fee. This is specifically beneficial for those living in remote areas where traditional resources of studies are quite limited.

Challenges Faced by Pakistan’s Digital Ecosystem

As Pakistan expands its digital footprint, it is faced with multiple challenges. However, with certain strategies in place, these difficulties can be solved in the coming years. Let’s discuss some of the common problems and their potential solutions:

1. Infrastructure Issues

Pakistan’s digital infrastructure is definitely progressing, but issues like internet connectivity, particularly in rural areas, come across as a major setback. The slow and inconsistent network has prevented the citizens from growing online.

As a solution, the government can collaborate with private telecommunication companies to increase the deployment of fiber-optic networks and 5G services across the country. Also, integrating smart city solutions during urban planning is another great approach to improve connectivity.

For this step, the government might need to allocate an increased budget. However, expanding internet access can cover these costs effectively. It opens up opportunities for digital jobs in international markets, allowing people to earn globally, which in turn boosts national economic growth.

2. Cybersecurity Concerns

The cybersecurity landscape in Pakistan is not as strong as it should be! And with the rise of digital platforms in the country, it has become very important to address the issue. Otherwise data breaches, cyber attacks, and digital fraud would pose a consistent threat to citizens.

One common occurrence is phishing attempts where scammers impersonate themselves as representatives of the banking company and ask for personal details, supposedly for security verification. This could be PIN codes, account numbers, or CNIC, which they then use to transfer funds from the victim’s account.

To resolve this, the government needs to work on a robust national cybersecurity strategy for both the public and private sectors. The policy should include:

Clear regulations for data protection

Penalties for cybercrimes

Incident response plans to handle breaches and minimize damage

Furthermore, implementing modern firewalls and intrusion detection systems at major internet gateways and within businesses can help prevent this issue. Lastly, there should be public awareness campaigns to teach people about best cybersecurity practices, like setting strong passwords, recognizing phishing attacks, etc.

3. Digital Literacy Gaps

Many people in Pakistan are still unaware of the fundamental skills to engage meaningfully with digital platforms, let alone earn in international markets using them. This challenge is typically seen in rural areas as they are not given much exposure to modern technologies.

Thus, there is a need for the government to introduce dedicated educational programs at both school and community levels to remove this problem. The best part is that many influential personalities are already working towards this cause. One such name includes Tanveer Nandla.

Tanveer Nandla

Tanveer Nandla was born in a village near Multan, Pakistan. Belonging from a remote area did not stop him from completing his higher education from a renowned institution. He did BS in IT from Bahauddin Zakariya University.

After getting his first AdSense payment of $64, he was motivated to earn more through this medium, and thus expanded the niches that he worked on. This early success made him a key personality in Pakistan’s digital landscape. After working with public initiatives like eRozgaar Program and DigiSkills, he went on to form his own organization, known as iSkills.

Mr. Nandla has now become a renowned personality for his efforts in teaching the skills that are surely going to dominate the financial market in the near future. For this exceptional work, he has even received multiple awards, that include:

Best Blogger of Pakistan awarded by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and the World Bank (2019)

Pride of Pakistan Award by ISPR (2022)

HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes (2023)

Icon of Pakistan by Connected Pakistan (2023)

Prime Minister’s High Achievers Award (2024)

Hisham Sarwar

Hisham Sarwar’s digital career started with graphic designing. Later on, he took training in digital marketing. He also excels in skills like copywriting, search engine optimization, management consulting, and more.

WorkChest, a Pakistani freelance marketplace, was co-founded by Hisham Sarwar, where the country’s freelancers can showcase their skills and get hired. He also runs Being Guru, a website dedicated to providing the latest news regarding technology.

Under this initiative, he owns a YouTube channel where he offers multiple courses based on digital marketing skills, specifically associated with freelancing. Hisham Sarwar was ranked 1 at LinkedIn from Pakistan in 2024. He has also received the Prime Minister Excellence Award for his services.

Pakistan’s Digital Future: Top Projections

The following digital trends are expected to rise in the near future in Pakistan:

1. AI and Automation

Currently the market size of AI in Pakistan is valued at $7 million. But do you know it’s expected to rise by 28.66% in the next 6 years, as projected by Statista. This means automation of routine digital tasks through artificial intelligence will soon become the new norm.

For instance, it can streamline customer service, manufacturing, and logistics to reduce operational costs for businesses. Furthermore, being an agricultural country, Pakistan can use AI to improve yield and optimize resource use through real-time data.

2. Expansion of 5G Services

The testing for 5G network has already begun in Pakistan with Zong being the first operator to do so. Seeing this, more and more companies would start working on bringing this technology, with a high potential of it being available readily in the near future.

With 5G, industries like healthcare, agriculture, and education can greatly revolutionize. Remote surgeries, telemedicine, and smart classrooms all would become a reality for the country.

3. Blockchain Technology

Digitally, Pakistan is way behind in the use of blockchain currency. But, this can change anytime soon, thanks to its multiple advantages. The inclusion of this technology, specifically in government systems can reduce corruption and advance the country’s financial inclusion.

Wrapping Up

To conclude, Pakistan’s digital landscape has significantly grown in the latest times. However, with this comes certain challenges that need precise addressing to ensure further developments in this area. Thanks to platforms like iSkills, more youth would be able to learn digital skills and play a part in improving the entire landscape.