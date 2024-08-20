Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt sparked controversy during a Stanford University talk by advising students to replicate TikTok’s intellectual property using AI if the app were banned in the U.S. Schmidt suggested using a large language model to “steal” content, quickly launch a rival app, and hire lawyers to handle legal fallout if successful. Although Schmidt later clarified his comments, emphasizing the Silicon Valley approach of “moving fast and breaking things,” the remarks have drawn criticism, especially given ongoing legal battles over AI’s use of copyrighted content. Schmidt has not yet responded to requests for further comment.

