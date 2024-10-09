The Institute for Deep Tech Innovation (DEEP) at ESMT Berlin and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute (IEI) at HEC Paris are joining forces to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty. Supported by the Dieter Schwarz Stiftung, and in collaboration with TUM Campus Heilbronn and Campus Founders, they are launching a program within the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) focused on next-generation computing.

This initiative will target advanced technologies such as quantum computing, neural networks, biocomputing, and high-performance computing. It aims to support science-based startups by providing experienced mentors and access to business students from both schools for business development tasks.

