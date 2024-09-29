By Chanel Chambers

This article examines the integration of Everyday AI with Digital Employee Experience (DEX) frameworks to enhance operational efficiencies and workforce satisfaction. It discusses the strategic implications of AI-driven DEX strategies on organisational productivity and presents examples demonstrating the potential for improved workplace dynamics.

With businesses under pressure to boost efficiency and retain top talent, Gartner forecasts that Everyday AI and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) will reach mainstream adoption in just two years. This shift will fundamentally reshape how employees engage with technology, streamline operations, and drive business performance.

To stay competitive, organisations must focus on improving DEX by eliminating digital friction and advancing workplace digital skills. Here we explore how integrating Everyday AI into DEX strategies creates a seamless, productive work environment.

When aligned with a well-optimised DEX strategy, Everyday AI tools reduce friction, enhance employee satisfaction, and improve productivity. These tools proactively assist with workflows, analyse data, predict outcomes, and support both individual and team performance. More than just freeing up time, AI actively supports employee growth and skills development, which is key to digital dexterity.

Digital dexterity refers to employees’ ability to swiftly adapt to and fully benefit from digital technologies, a critical factor in reducing friction and enhancing the overall employee experience. By fostering digital dexterity, organisations position DEX as a strategic driver of long-term growth and innovation.

In addition to streamlining workflows, organisations are using DEX strategies and AI-driven insights to optimise software usage and reduce operational costs. For example, several institutions saved between $60,000 and over $4 million by identifying unused software licences across their enterprises. By eliminating unnecessary costs, AI tools free up budgets for strategic initiatives while ensuring that employees have access to the right digital tools, enhancing both productivity and resource efficiency.

A specialty chemicals company with a globally dispersed workforce significantly improved its digital employee experience by adopting a DEX platform. This solution not only enhanced IT compliance and streamlined end-user management across its 40 sites but also enabled proactive IT issue resolution, resulting in smoother operations and fewer disruptions. This case highlights how tailored AI solutions can transform the efficiency and productivity of large, complex IT environments, driving notable gains in both employee satisfaction and operational performance.

Such improvements directly contribute to organisational benefits too. Organisations with excellent employee experiences have 25% higher customer satisfaction and 21% higher profitability, while mitigating the 36% of employees reporting that they have considered leaving an employer due to poor digital experiences. As DEX is a substantial part of the overall employee experience, strategies aimed at optimising digital user experience, system performance, and employee engagement with technology are essential.

Building strategies to improve DEX

The best approach to the challenges of measuring, improving and using DEX technology to boost productivity and deliver against business outcomes is with a data-driven and user-centric methodology. Sophisticated DEX monitoring tools should track system performance and capture extensive data on how digital tools are used.

AI-powered DEX platforms collect data from thousands of endpoints every few seconds, providing real-time insights into application performance, device health, and user interactions. These AI-driven insights, rich in depth and breadth, are critical for decision-making, helping organisations understand the user experience, identify bottlenecks, and optimise digital tools to support employee tasks more effectively.

AI and machine learning (ML) can continuously analyse real-time DEX data, uncovering patterns and detecting anomalies. Through these insights, organisations can proactively identify which technologies enhance productivity and where improvements are needed. For example, one large bank reduced service desk calls by 25% and saved $300,000 annually using AI-driven tools to resolve system issues before employees even encountered them. This demonstrates the significant potential for cost savings and efficiency improvements through AI-enhanced DEX strategies, leading to a more seamless and productive work environment.

Further improvements include optimising software configurations, streamlining workflows, or upgrading hardware. By addressing these points of digital friction, companies are unlocking new levels of employee productivity. To fully capitalise on this opportunity, continuous feedback loops must be established to ensure DEX strategies are regularly adjusted to meet evolving employee needs.

Integrating Everyday AI into DEX

The integration of Everyday AI into DEX strategies is a game changer. Intelligent AI-driven support systems, for instance, can derive insights from large data sets, enabling tech teams to make dynamic fixes and updates without employees’ noticing—allowing them to focus on more strategic initiatives.

AI tools learn from user interactions and adapt to individual preferences, thereby improving the overall employee experience. By aligning AI tools with specific tasks and roles within the organisation, each employee has the best tools for their specific needs, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

One practical example is IT support. 24/7 AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants reduce wait times, diagnose common technical issues, and provide step-by-step solutions. Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI support can respond to employee queries in personalised, intuitive language, enhancing user satisfaction.

AI also automates routine support tasks, such as creating and prioritising tickets based on severity and impact. AI algorithms can analyse incoming support tickets and automatically route them to the appropriate department or the most qualified agent, streamlining workloads. AI can also analyse device data to predict potential failures and proactively recommend maintenance or alert employees. This level of personalised support, delivered by a combination of Everyday AI and DEX, both improves employee satisfaction and also enhances the efficiency of the support process.

Within the next two years, businesses that fail to adopt Everyday AI and DEX risk falling behind competitors already reaping the benefits of improved employee satisfaction, operational efficiency, and innovation. Delaying adoption not only increases the likelihood of talent loss and higher operational costs, but also jeopardises long-term growth. Digital dexterity, empowered by DEX and AI, is key to driving innovation and scaling new technologies across the organisation. By future-proofing the workforce’s interaction with technology and enhancing adaptability, DEX becomes a critical enabler of sustained success. Everyday AI plays an increasingly strategic role in this transformation. The future of work is here—are you ready to lead the change?

