Empowering Women Leaders to Embrace Authenticity and Lead with Impact 

By Valmina Prezani

Introduction

Women often feel pressured to adopt masculine leadership traits like aggression, which creates conflict, and toxic environments and impacts employee morale. Instead, they need to discard outdated notions of leadership that prioritise dominance and embrace their feminine qualities by bringing their superpower, empathy, intuition and collaboration, into the workplace.

In today’s tech industry, the representation of women remains strikingly low, particularly in leadership positions. Studies show that only about a quarter of people in tech-related roles are women, with an even smaller percentage holding leadership roles. Worse still, the number of women working in tech has declined recently. This underrepresentation is not just a matter of fairness and equality but also a critical issue that hinders innovation and productivity in the tech industry.

Unfortunately, the predominantly male tech industry exerts pressure on women to adopt masculine traits like aggression and dominance to gain recognition and advance into leadership positions. This pressure stems from longstanding stereotypes and biases associating strong leadership with traditionally male characteristics. However, this approach often results in conflicts and toxic work environments and negatively impacts employee morale.

The effectiveness of adopting a traditionally male leadership style for women is debatable. Some argue that it is necessary to compete in a male-dominated field, but there is growing evidence that embracing feminine attributes like empathy and intuition can lead to greater success. Empathy enables leaders to connect deeply with their teams, creating trust and collaboration, while intuition aids in making thoughtful and informed decisions.

Breaking free from leadership stereotypes

Traditional leadership models, often associated with masculine traits, have historically prioritised qualities like aggression and dominance as markers of effectiveness. These characteristics have been present in many male leadership styles over the past three decades. However, research conducted by Professor Christine Porath of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business sheds light on the negative impact of uncivil leadership. Her findings reveal that treating people with incivility can significantly undermine their performance at work, with 66% experiencing decreased efforts, 80% enduring lost work time and 12% ultimately leaving their roles.

While some women may feel compelled to adopt masculine behaviours in the workplace to advance, aggressive leadership breeds conflict, creates toxic environments and diminishes employee morale. Instead, women must reject outdated notions of leadership and embrace feminine qualities, such as empathy, intuition and collaboration. This can be far more effective in creating positive workplace dynamics and achieving leadership success.

Unlocking the power of feminine leadership qualities

Empathy, firmness and respectfulness are ingrained qualities for women. We can lead authentically and successfully without resorting to unkindness towards others or undermining their self-worth. Research shows that treating employees this way made them feel valued and created more civil environments leading to more productive, creative, helpful, happy and healthier employees.

Having empathy and strong intuition is one of our greatest strengths and superpowers. It enables us to create deeper connections, enhance collaboration and drive organisational success. As empathetic leaders, women possess a heightened ability to understand and relate to the emotions, perspectives, and experiences of others. This innate capacity enables us to develop inclusive and supportive environments where individuals feel valued, heard and empowered to contribute their best work.

Empathy also allows women leaders to establish trust and build strong relationships with their team members, creating a sense of safety that encourages open communication and idea-sharing. By actively listening to the needs and concerns of their employees, they can address challenges more effectively, identify growth opportunities and inspire greater engagement and commitment.

Creating a supportive environment for women in leadership

To encourage more empathetic behaviour in the workplace, organisations must create environments where women feel empowered to lead authentically. By prioritising diversity and inclusion initiatives and ensuring that women have equal access to leadership opportunities and resources, organisations can create a more supportive environment. Additionally, promoting transparency and open communication channels allows women leaders to express empathy authentically and build trusting relationships with their teams.

Offering tailored leadership development programmes that address the specific needs and challenges encountered by women in leadership roles is vital. These programmes should prioritise the creation of emotional intelligence, effective communication and conflict resolution skills, empowering women to lead with empathy and effectiveness. Additionally, creating mentorship and sponsorship opportunities for women leaders facilitates their professional growth and progression. Pairing emerging female leaders with seasoned mentors offers invaluable guidance, support and networking avenues, enabling them to navigate their leadership paths with confidence and resilience.

A future of authentic leadership

To nurture authentic women’s leadership, we must embark on a journey towards greater inclusivity, authenticity and societal progress. Embracing empathy, collaboration and integrity, allows women leaders to inspire positive change, drive organisational success and create thriving, equitable workplaces. Through proactive support, mentorship, and advocacy, we can create environments where women feel empowered to lead authentically, leveraging their unique strengths and perspectives to make meaningful contributions to their teams and communities.

Together, we lay the foundation for a future where authentic women’s leadership thrives, shaping a world that celebrates diversity, welcomes inclusion and embraces the power of empathy to create lasting impact. Empowering women to lead authentically by embracing their inherent strengths is essential for creating inclusive and innovative workplaces. By valuing diverse leadership styles and promoting environments where women can thrive, the tech industry can unlock new potentials and drive sustainable growth.

It is time to discard outdated notions of leadership and recognise the unique contributions that women can bring to the table.

About the Author

Valmina Prezani, recently appointed Head of Retail Banking, possesses a strong financial services software background. After 15 years at Temenos, where she was Product Director overseeing the core Retail Banking portfolio, she joined SAP Fioneer. Her expertise and leadership are instrumental in shaping the trajectory of innovative solutions within the industry.