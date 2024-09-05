Emeritus, in collaboration with Wharton Executive Education, has launched a new Leadership Program in AI and Analytics. Designed for senior executives, the program aims to empower leaders with the skills to effectively integrate artificial intelligence and data analytics into their strategic decision-making processes. Led by Wharton’s world-renowned faculty, the course provides participants with in-depth knowledge and practical tools to leverage AI-driven insights for business innovation and enhanced performance. With a focus on real-world applications, the program equips executives to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, fostering competitive advantage across industries. This initiative underscores the growing importance of AI and data analytics in shaping the future of leadership and business success.

