Elon Musk’s X

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is on the brink of a shutdown in Brazil as tensions escalate with the Supreme Court. Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X to comply with local laws, including naming a legal representative, a demand Musk has resisted, labeling it as censorship. As the deadline passed, X continued operations, but the court has frozen Starlink’s accounts as part of the broader dispute. Musk’s defiance, including offering free internet via Starlink, has intensified the showdown, threatening X’s presence in one of its largest markets.

Related Readings:

Elon-Musk

iStock-1746329640

Go to top

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here