Elon Musk’s social media platform X is on the brink of a shutdown in Brazil as tensions escalate with the Supreme Court. Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered X to comply with local laws, including naming a legal representative, a demand Musk has resisted, labeling it as censorship. As the deadline passed, X continued operations, but the court has frozen Starlink’s accounts as part of the broader dispute. Musk’s defiance, including offering free internet via Starlink, has intensified the showdown, threatening X’s presence in one of its largest markets.

Related Readings: