Easy & Effective Ways to Increase Engagement on Instagram

In the last ten years, social media has exploded as a means to connect buyers to customers. While the whole concept of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter started as a means to stay in touch with family and friends, it’s far from that now. Sure, you can still have friends who follow you, however, the number of followers you have is almost like a business acquisition. Because social media giants like Instagram count the number of followers a person has, it has become a bloggers, companies and experts’ favorite tool to solicit new business.

So, why is Instagram so popular? Well, to put it simply, it’s easy. Simply take an eye-catching picture or video of your product, pop up a clever caption and wait for the hearts, follows and forwards to commence. It’s instant feedback to how well your product is perceived by the general public. But the key here is to amass as many followers as possible, as this number translates directly into sales. Sometimes, however, it’s difficult to gain followers and more so to wait on others to share your post. And in cases like that, it may be prudent to shop buzzoid.com to get more followers.

Why Should You Buy More Instagram Followers?

Purchasing additional Instagram followers provides business owners and bloggers a much larger fan base just like that. No more waiting around for followers to slowly trickle in. No, instead, you’ll be able to immediately and dramatically, extend your realm of influence. Need more convincing, take a look at the following reasons other business owners like yourself have decided to purchase followers.

Grow Your Business

Naturally, the number one reason to fork over some money to increase the number of followers you have is to grow your company. It’s a long and laborious process to establish an online brand. And, having the followers you need will help speed up the process. It’s almost impossible to grow a company without followers on social media, much less an online company. It stands to reason that if your follower numbers are low, there is no audience for the product and no way to promote new products or your main brand. Especially for new businesses, it’s often just a good idea to get the boost you need by buying an initial set of followers.

Boost Your Media

Instagram is great, no argument there. But, it’s not the only game in town. But, the great part of having a huge following there is that you can direct traffic to other social media platforms (or your website) and increase traffic, brand awareness and followers there. This is especially helpful for smaller businesses who are looking to bring in sales so they direct followers to their sales page for ordering right then and there.

Increase Revenue

Growing your business, and increasing your revenue; they all go hand-in-hand. The main purpose of most any commercial Instagram account is to increase revenue. So, to reach one’s target audience, the goal becomes to turn followers into buyers. The more followers you have, the more chances you have to increase your sales. It really is a numbers game.

Become an Expert in Your Field

Building credibility is imperative for a new business, especially online where the competition is steep. In the world of social media, the number of people who follow you screams that you are a brand to be trusted, after all, look at what a “fan” base you have. This helps the buyer on the edge of committing to a sale feel more comfortable trusting you with their hard-earned cash.

Time Is Not Your Friend

When you’re starting a business, time is not on your side. You have to hit the ground running to establish yourself in what is probably an already crowded marketplace. By purchasing followers, you bypass the slow and steady method and are able to focus more on other areas of your business. And when orders start rolling in, you definitely won’t have as much time for developing a fan base the slow way, so why not start out with a group of real followers to make a positive mark in the beginning?

Whether you’re a start-up business or just new to social media, buying Instagram users just makes sense. It helps establish your position in the market place and gives you a vote of confidence in the eyes of buyers. Do your research and find out how you can get started today.