By Anthon Garcia

Closing the gender gap is more than just a matter of fairness. In the business world, pushing for gender parity expands the talent pool, fosters innovation, and drives better business outcomes. The MENA region is poised to reap big benefits as more women get access to work and top positions.

In the United Nations (UN), a diplomatic intergovernmental organisation, gender parity is a weighty matter. The UN Charter states that men and women shall be equally eligible to participate in any capacity, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights affirms that no distinction or discrimination should be made based on gender.

The result? The UN has become a modernised workplace where greater diversity has become directly linked to improvements in operational effectiveness, innovation, strategy, decision-making, results, and profits.

Expanding talent pool

The UN is but a proof that gender parity isn’t just a matter of fairness. If anything, it’s a strategic advantage that yields better business outcomes. The MENA region, in particular, is poised to gain significantly from closing the gender gap.

A study by PwC titled “Women In Work: Insights from Middle East and North Africa” shows that the region loses a staggering $575 billion yearly because of legal and social barriers that hinder women’s access to jobs. And according to the firm, adding more female employees across the Middle East, especially in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, helps expand the talent pool.

With countries in the region strategically including gender equality in their national strategies, progress is now being made. The PwC survey shows that 64% of respondents in the UAE, 60% in Saudi Arabia, and 48% in Egypt strongly agree or agree that national programmes are in place to support women through their careers.

In 2022, the World Economic Forum (WEF) named Saudi Arabia one of the top three most-improved countries in closing the workforce gender gap. Meanwhile, according to World Bank estimates, the UAE and Qatar also continue to lead the GCC region in workforce participation, with 60% of Qatari women and 53% of Emirati women employed.

Driving better business outcomes

Why does gender parity matter so much to businesses? Research shows that gender-diverse teams consistently outperform their less-diverse counterparts.

Based on both global and GCC data, teams that are both gender and geographically diverse make better business decisions 87% of the time. Additionally, 76% of job seekers and employees view a diverse workforce as a crucial factor when evaluating organisations and job offers. Organisations with diverse and inclusive teams are five times more likely to innovate, and in the GCC, 70% of top-performing teams have a higher percentage of women.

For instance, Lockheed Martin, recognised as one of Fast Company Middle East’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2024, attributes much of its success to its commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.

In an interview, Arnela Colo, Head of Commercial at Lockheed Martin – Middle East, said, “We believe that embracing diverse perspectives and cultivating an inclusive work environment helps us foster innovation and drive a culture of excellence.”

“By leveraging our employees’ unique talents and experiences, we empower our teams to collaborate more effectively, which not only enhances employee satisfaction and retention but also drives business success,” she further remarked.

Strategies and policies must be set in place

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Deep-seated social norms, gender stereotypes, and a lack of support for women returning to work after career breaks continue to hinder progress in many parts of the region.

Research indicates that less than 35% of organisations in the GCC have formalised gender equity strategies in place, and only about half of senior-level survey respondents believe their corporate leadership has a clear commitment to gender equity.

Lockheed Martin, a leading global security, defense and aerospace contractor, serves as a role model, especially for companies in sectors that have long been dominated by male leaders. According to Colo, they have implemented several key policies to promote gender parity, including flexible work arrangements, robust training and mentorship programs, and targeted recruitment initiatives and leadership development programs.

Acknowledging that women — especially women engineers — play a critical role in developing world-changing technologies, the company also has initiatives like inclusive internship programmes. The organisation has also forged strategic partnerships with educational institutions to nurture the next generation of female STEM leaders.

“These policies have led to a significant increase in female representation across all levels of our organisation over the past two decades. The benefits are clear: diverse teams outperform their counterparts, driving innovation and creativity while fostering an environment where every employee feels valued and supported. Ultimately, it helps us compete at the highest levels by delivering unparalleled value for our customers,” Arnela shared.

Gender parity does make business sense. How can it be achieved?

The region’s journey towards gender parity is still a long road ahead. However, the evidence is clear: Gender parity in the workplace is not just good for society — but it’s also good for business.

And to unlock better business outcomes, PwC argues that organisations should apply a more data-driven approach. Companies should keep an eye on promotions and use surveys to track how top talent is advancing in their careers. Meanwhile, exit surveys can shed light on why people are staying or moving on. Being open about what they find is also crucial for building a positive workplace culture.

Moreover, organisations must establish accountability. The report stated, “Organisations should appoint someone within the leadership team to be accountable for driving the diversity and inclusion agenda and ensure this responsibility cascades down through all tiers of the business.”

About the Author

Anthon Garcia is an award-winning journalist and book editor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He currently writes freelance for Economy Middle East, Energy and Utilities, Inc. Arabia and Cityscape Intelligence. He graduated with an AB English degree from the University of the Philippines and an MBA from Western Global University.