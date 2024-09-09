What’s the price of your top executive’s health? More importantly, what’s the cost of ignoring it?

Executives are often pulled in a hundred different directions at work, facing 50% higher stress rates than the general population. On top of that, their well-being is not just a personal matter, as it can directly affect your company’s success. That’s why ignoring executive health can lead to serious, even catastrophic, outcomes.

In this blog, we explore the cost versus benefit of investing in concierge executive physicals and break down their ROI.

Concierge Executive Physical: Not Your Regular Check-Up

A concierge executive physical goes beyond the routine annual check-up, offering a more personalized approach to healthcare. These physicals typically include:

Advanced diagnostics

Extensive screenings

Thorough consultations with a physician

This in-depth health assessment can detect potential issues before they arise. That’s especially helpful as, according to one study:

73% of executives are predisposed to heart disease and diabetes

40% are obese

High number of executives have high cholesterol and blood pressure

But how much does this service cost?

The cost of a concierge executive physical starts at $2,500 and can exceed $10,000, depending on the extent of services involved. For example, more premium packages might include advanced genetic tests and access to state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and top medical professionals.

So, is this investment truly worth it?

Next, let’s delve deeper into the benefits and potential returns.

The Hidden Costs of Neglecting Executive Health

The real cost of neglecting executive health is often hidden in:

Lost productivity : When an executive falls ill, it’s not just their health at stake but also the well-being of your organization. For example, undiagnosed or mismanaged health conditions can lead to frequent absences, decreased productivity and focus, which in turn affects company performance.

: When an executive falls ill, it’s not just their health at stake but also the well-being of your organization. For example, undiagnosed or mismanaged health conditions can lead to frequent absences, decreased productivity and focus, which in turn affects company performance. Higher healthcare expenses : The cost of healthcare skyrockets when conditions are not caught early. Emergency medical care, surgeries, and long-term treatment plans are far more expensive than preventive measures.

: The cost of healthcare skyrockets when conditions are not caught early. Emergency medical care, surgeries, and long-term treatment plans are far more expensive than preventive measures. Disruptions within the company: The potential cost of losing a key executive—whether temporarily or permanently—can be devastating. The time and resources required to find, hire, and train a suitable replacement, along with the disruption caused during this transition, can cost companies millions. Not to mention the impact on company morale and the trust of stakeholders if a leader is visibly struggling with health issues.

The Benefits of Concierge Executive Physicals

Investing in a concierge executive physical empowers your leadership team with the tools they need to stay healthy and at the top of their game. Let’s explore how this personalized approach to healthcare can make a difference:

1. Early Detection and Prevention

Comprehensive health screenings can detect serious problems early on, allowing for immediate intervention.

A study from the Mayo Clinic highlighted that 53% of executives who underwent comprehensive physicals detected conditions that would otherwise be missed by a standard check-up.

2. Customized Health Management

Following the exam, executives usually receive detailed health reports and personalized wellness plans that might include dietary recommendations, fitness regimes, stress management techniques, and regular follow-ups.

This proactive approach not only treats existing conditions but also promotes overall well-being, helping executives to maintain their health long-term. Also, executive health management plans can lead to higher satisfaction and engagement rates.

3. Peace of Mind and Increased Focus

Knowing that their health is being closely monitored allows executives to focus more effectively on their work. This peace of mind can lead to better decision-making, reduced stress, and a sharper focus at work.

When executives are confident about their health, they are less distracted and more capable of handling the challenges that come with their roles. Additionally, companies that prioritize executive health see a 20% decrease in health claims and 5% fewer workdays lost per executive.

The Final Verdict: Calculating the Return on Investment

When it comes to investing in the health of your top executives, it’s natural to wonder if the benefits justify the costs. After all, every dollar spent needs to deliver value, especially in a business setting where the stakes are high.

Break Down the Numbers

While the cost of a concierge physical can range from $2,500 to over $10,000, this investment can save your company significantly more by avoiding the costs associated with undetected illnesses.

Consider this: A single heart attack can cost up to $1 million in medical expenses, lost productivity, and related costs. In this case, early detection of heart disease could prevent such an event, making the initial cost of the physical seem negligible.

Long-term Savings

By catching and managing health issues early, you ensure your executives remain healthy and effective for longer periods.

This not only minimizes downtime but also extends the careers of valued leaders, preserving their experience and expertise within the organization. Additionally, you can save up to $6 for every $1 spent on preventive health services and wellness programs.

Soft ROI Factors

While it’s easy to calculate hard costs, there are also soft ROI factors that enter the equation. These include improved morale and loyalty among executives, a positive company culture that values employee well-being, and the ability to attract and retain top talent.

Offering comprehensive health benefits demonstrates a company’s commitment to its leaders’ well-being. This can be a deciding factor for high-performing executives when choosing where to work.

Final Words

Investing in concierge executive physicals is not just about healthcare—it’s about safeguarding the very core of your business. The tangible and intangible benefits, from early detection to personalized health management, make this a wise investment.

By prioritizing the well-being of your leadership team, you’re ensuring that they remain at the top of their game, ready to steer your company toward success with clarity, focus, and resilience.

