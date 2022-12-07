Confluent Appoints Richard Jones as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Northern EMEA

London, U.K. – December 1, 2022 – Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, today announced the appointment of Richard Jones as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Northern EMEA.

Jones brings 17 years of experience in leadership and regional sales roles at fast-growth technology companies across EMEA. He will use this to spearhead Confluent’s growth in Northern EMEA, with a focus on empowering his team to strengthen relationships with customers and ensure they are maximising opportunities for leveraging data in motion.

Jones joins Confluent from Oracle, where he was Vice President of Sales for Utilities in EMEA. Prior to that, Jones held the role of Head of Global Sales for Astute Solutions, a SaaS software provider in the Customer Experience market. Under his leadership, revenues more than tripled, leading to a successful sale of the business.

Richard Timperlake, Senior Vice President of EMEA, Confluent, comments: “Richard brings a huge amount of experience to the business, including deep knowledge of SaaS, a focus on customer love, and a clear vision for developing our people. He will make an exceptional addition to the team at a time when data streaming has never been more important to today’s infrastructures.”

Jones comments: “I’m delighted to be joining the EMEA team at an incredibly exciting time in Confluent’s hyper-growth trajectory, as more and more organisations recognise data streaming to be a business-critical asset. I’ll be working closely with a really talented team to build on their transformative work with companies thus far, with a view to ensuring each and every one of our customers thrive in this new data streaming era.”

Prior to his roles at Oracle and Astute Solutions, Jones held a number of Senior Leadership roles with Ventyx ABB.