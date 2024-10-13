By Roman Eloshvili

Artificial intelligence was supposed to turn the tech industry over, pushing forward the startups. However the idea has ironically failed and the giants remain at the edge. Here’s how small AI companies can keep the tech race pace.

The AI industry is going through a massive technology race, with tech giants like Microsoft and Google leading the charge. Since early 2024, we’ve seen Big Tech companies push out a number of startups by swiping their talents and adding them to their own teams, or by acquiring those companies outright.

AI development as a field comes with a hefty price tag, and many startups are realizing that facing off against the big names is going to take them billions of dollars. And still, that might not be enough to guarantee they’ll get anywhere, as they often end up spending more money than their sales bring in.

With the odds stacked so heavily against them, smaller startups are left grappling with the question: Is there any point in competing at all?

An Outright Challenge Is Not a Winning Strategy

Tackling tech giants in AI development, particularly in developing large language models (LLMs) like GPT, seems like an insurmountable challenge. The scale of resources and infrastructure required to build and train such models is staggering and often requires millions of dollars and access to cutting-edge hardware — both typically monopolized by big players. Thus, Sam Altman previously mentioned that training OpenAI’s GPT-4 took over $100 million.

The pool of specialists skilled in AI is also limited, leaving companies in this sector competing over them severely. Naturally, the ‘big boys’ are quick to hire the best, and they can offer greater salaries and working conditions. Meanwhile, small-scale startups are left at a significant disadvantage.

However, this doesn’t mean that such companies should shy away from AI altogether. The AI boom has opened up numerous niches and possibilities that the tech giants have yet to explore.

For example, while Microsoft and Google are pushing the boundaries of AGI, there is a growing demand for AI-driven solutions in sectors like finance, healthcare, and education.

The important thing is to have a good vision of the future. Instead of creating a product that could potentially be supplanted by the next version of ChatGPT, startups can be more targeted and agile, creating value for customers who need tailored solutions for specific needs.

But Can Startups Actually Overthrow the Giants?

In the current environment, I would say the odds of that happening are slim, unless a startup is acquired or backed by a larger corporation. The big names have a considerable advantage here, not just in terms of resources but also in market reach and strategic partnerships that support them. Even so, this doesn’t mean startups are doomed to fail. Breakthroughs in AI often come from individuals or small teams who have left major companies to explore new ideas independently.

Elon Musk’s xAI is a prime example of this, given that its team counts former Microsoft and Google engineers among it. A new venture can quickly become a serious player by leveraging the expertise of individuals who previously worked for the biggest names in AI.

Moreover, the landscape around AI is in constant flux. Startups that can innovate and adapt to new trends quickly may find themselves in a position to challenge the status quo. For example, the rise of GenAI has opened new doors for startups. These innovations don’t necessarily require the same level of resources as training LLMs but do require creativity and a keen understanding of user needs.

Future Directions for AI: Where Should Startups Focus?

Looking ahead, there are several key areas where I expect the AI sector to see development in the coming years.

The advancement of AGI: This remains the holy grail for researchers and developers — so, startups may struggle to compete here. But, if successful, AGI could enable breakthroughs in any given number of industries, such as customer service, education, finance, supply chain management. The payoff on the global scale would be tremendous. Natural Language Processing (NLP) : Creation of more sophisticated chatbots and virtual assistants will help streamline many routine tasks, bringing business operations to a new level of efficiency. Startups that focus on refining NLP for specific industries will undoubtedly find a lucrative niche for themselves. AI innovation is healthcare: Especially true for diagnostics, this field that is seeing considerable growth even now. Some companies are already adopting AI-based diagnostic tools to screen for various diseases. Given that this technology is likely to surpass human accuracy in some ways, startups that choose to apply themselves here are going to be well-positioned for success. GenAI: Even still in its infancy, GenAI’s potential is staggering. With its ability to create original content from scratch, GenAI could revolutionize entire industries. So, startups that can harness this power — whether in game development, content creation, or software automation — are likely to see some major growth.

In the current AI landscape, it is simply not practical for smaller players to challenge tech giants head-on unless they have a truly breakthrough innovation. The key is to remain agile, aware of your own strengths, and to keep an eye on where the giants are heading to avoid direct competition. For those who can navigate these challenges and find a suitable niche of their own, the rewards are going to be worth the sweat.

About the Author

Roman Eloshvili is a founder and CEO of XData Group , a B2B software development company. There, he directs the development of AI in banking while also playing a pivotal role in navigating investor relations and fostering business scalability.