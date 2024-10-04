TEBR interviews Farah Deendar, AI Sales Director, Global Black Belt at Microsoft, and speaker at the upcoming AI Expo Europe. The discussion includes strategies for responsible AI development and deployment, collaboration and partnerships in AI, and the role of women in shaping AI.

Your role as AI Sales Director at Microsoft involves guiding strategic customers through AI transformation. What are some key challenges organizations face when adopting AI at scale, and how does Microsoft help them navigate these hurdles?

Farah Deendar: Some common challenges Enterprise customers face when adopting AI at scale and how Microsoft helps navigate these hurdles:

Rapidly building cutting-edge market-ready AI Applications: Microsoft’s comprehensive AI platform and portfolio of AI services support the need for organizations to build AI solutions rapidly. Customers can develop and deploy quickly within the Azure platform through build, test and deploy capabilities for AI solutions at scale. Data Quality and Data Management: Ensuring data accuracy for AI business solutions is critical. Microsoft Azure offers tools like Azure Data Factory and Synapse Analytics for data integration and transformation and Azure Machine learning for data preparation and prompt engineering. Security, Privacy and Safety: At Microsoft, we have commitments to ensure Trustworthy AI and are building industry-leading supporting technology. Our commitments and capabilities go hand-in-hand to ensure our customers and developers are protected at every layer.

With your background in Electronics, Computer Science Engineering, and Strategic Leadership, how has your academic and professional journey shaped your approach to AI sales and leadership?

Farah Deendar: My leadership style has been influenced by diverse experiences. My strong academic background has laid the foundation in both technical and business disciplines. Professionally, my long successful career at Microsoft has given me the unique blend of extensive industry experience, a deep understanding of the Azure AI platform and a customer-centric approach. All the above and my passion for AI are crucial in articulating the value of AI solutions in terms that resonate with industry leaders. You can learn more about Farah Deendar here.

As a Global Black Belt at Microsoft, how do you ensure that AI solutions remain both innovative and aligned with ethical AI practices? What strategies do you use to promote responsible AI development and deployment within the broader AI ecosystem?

Farah Deendar: The AI Global Black Belt at Microsoft is a highly specialized technical team with niche industry skills. We partner closely with Microsoft product engineering as well as account specific sales teams to continually move the AI transformation and innovation needle with our top Enterprise customers. An important part of my approach at Microsoft is that responsible AI is a practice we follow, and we are learning every day. Security is also top of mind, and our expanded Secure Future Initiative (SFI) underscores the company-wide commitments and the responsibility we feel to make our customers more secure.

Azure AI is a key component of Microsoft’s broader technology ecosystem. Could you discuss how businesses are utilizing AI technologies to enhance efficiency, innovation, or decision-making processes?

Farah Deendar: My talk at AI Expo covers this very specific topic in detail. To summarize, Azure is a complete cloud for innovating AI at scale within which Azure AI offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services for businesses to enhance efficiency, increase productivity, automate processes, improve customer experience and build creative content. Common technical use case patterns include Multi-Modal Virtual Assistants, developer efficiency through low code/no code, document processing, conversational custom co-pilots, and shopping assistants to name a few. You can learn more about AI customer success stories here.

As you prepare for AI Expo Europe, what key trends or challenges in AI do you expect to be a focal point of discussion, and how do you see these shaping the future of AI in industries worldwide?

We promote responsible AI development and deployment by setting ethical standards around transparency, accountability and privacy.

Farah Deendar: Key trends that will shape the future of AI in industries globally include a data-driven continuous approach to build unique AI business solutions that scale on the Azure platform. Uniqueness with respect to industry and specific business needs comes from customizing our most innovative models through grounding Large Language Models (LLMs) with customers’ own data (RAG) as well as fine tuning models.

The AI Expo Europe emphasizes ethical AI and its societal impacts. From your perspective, what role do global corporations like Microsoft play in ensuring responsible AI development and deployment?

Farah Deendar: Microsoft plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI. We promote responsible AI development and deployment by setting ethical standards around transparency, accountability and privacy. Investing in research and collaborating with policymakers and key stakeholders to ensure sound AI regulations as well as supporting the rapid pace of AI innovation plays a vital role in shaping the future of AI.

At AI Expo Europe, collaboration and knowledge-sharing are key themes. How do you envision the future of AI collaboration between industry leaders, startups, and academic institutions in shaping AI’s progress?

Farah Deendar: Collaboration is key to unlocking the full potential of AI. We are already seeing industry leaders bringing practical insights and challenges while partnering with academic researchers and startups that bring innovative ideas and agility. These partnerships create opportunities for researchers and students to gain experience and contribute to cutting-edge AI projects.

With rapid advancements in AI technology, what excites you most about the future of AI? Are there any emerging trends in AI that you believe will have a profound impact on business transformation in the next few years?

What excites me most about the future of AI is the infinite potential to enhance the quality of human life!

Farah Deendar: What excites me most about the future of AI is the infinite potential to enhance the quality of human life! One of the most exciting aspects is the rapid evolution of GenAI and how it is transforming industries and setting new standards in how businesses operate. The creation of complex content through GenAI is accelerating innovation at an exponential pace, AI has become more accessible to developers paving the way to build AI-powered applications with ease.

What advice would you give to aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs looking to make an impact in the AI space, especially considering the fast pace of AI innovation?

Farah Deendar: Embrace the mindset that AI is a powerful tool that complements human intelligence and enhances human capabilities. Knowing the importance of both opportunities and risks associated with AI tools and Artificial General Intelligence and being prepared for rapid changes in the industry is critical. Finally, understand that data-driven decision-making is fundamental in AI and good quality data is the backbone of effective AI solutions.

As a leader in AI, how do you see the role of women evolving in this field? How do your creative arts, writing, and wellness interests influence your approach to AI leadership?

Farah Deendar: As a leader in AI, I believe women are playing a key role in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. Women bring unique perspectives, skills, and experiences that are invaluable in driving innovation and ensuring AI is developed and deployed responsibly. An important way I see the role of women evolving in AI is by breaking down stereotypes. Women are challenging traditional stereotypes about who can excel in STEM fields. My own professional journey and similar success stories are inspiring more young girls and women to pursue careers in AI.

My interests in creative arts, writing, and wellness have significantly influenced my approach to AI leadership. These interests have helped me to think creatively and find innovative solutions to complex problems. Communicating effectively through writing has helped me articulate ideas clearly and persuasively. My interest in wellness has helped me understand the importance of balance and self-care.

