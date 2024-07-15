Charting Success Beyond Expectations: Interview with Claire Ross-Brown

In an exclusive interview, Claire Ross-Brown opens up about her remarkable journey through the worlds of finance and fashion. Without the safety net of a traditional academic background, Claire carved her path with sheer determination and an eye for opportunity. From her early days of seizing pivotal moments in the recruitment industry to establishing her own fashion brand, CJ London, Claire’s story is a compelling narrative of resilience, innovation, and the power of following an unconventional path in two of the most dynamic industries.

Thank you so much for joining us today, Claire. Can you share more about how you navigated those early days without a traditional academic background and what key moments set the trajectory for your career in finance and fashion?

Those early days were very challenging because, at that time and even today, it was almost impossible to have a serious career without at least a master’s degree. I only had my A levels, which were considered adequate, but to pursue a career in agency recruitment and later headhunting in the banking and finance sector, a degree was often the first criterion employers looked at. Therefore, to get myself through the door, so to speak, I really had to prove myself from day one. This meant I had to think outside the box continuously.

I didn’t just send in my CV; I knew I would have to physically go in and show my CV to the highest person within the organisation, creating an instant impression. This is exactly how I got my first position. I saw a job advertisement in a local newspaper for a recruitment consultant and called them. She said to me, “I’m so sorry, but you are way too young, and we are looking for somebody who already has experience and a greater education.” I listened and said I would like to come by and drop off my CV. I mentioned they were located very close to me, and it would be easy for me to just drop by. It wasn’t that close to me, but I knew I needed them to see me or at least speak to somebody, hoping to create an impression. The lady on the phone, under a little protest, said okay, I could drop it by.

Despite being told I was too young (18) and underqualified, I insisted on dropping off my CV. The next day, I arrived with my CV, not knowing the manager I spoke to was at a funeral, and two staff members were sick. The CEO, who I didn’t know was the CEO, was helping manage the phones due to the staffing shortage. While sitting in the reception, I noticed the phones ringing on empty desks. I did what was natural to me: I walked over, picked up the phone, and started answering calls, taking messages, and ensuring someone would follow up.

The CEO saw me doing this and asked who I was and why I was there. She was a bit shocked but in a good way and said, “Right, well then, let’s talk.” After our conversation, she decided to give me a try, and I got the job. This was the beginning of my career in recruitment.

This recruitment agency, which specialised in various industries, was a great start for me. I learned a lot in those first couple of years. By the age of 21, I was headhunted for a top position in a consultancy in London, working in the banking and financial sector. After several tough interviews, I got the job and started working under a wonderful boss named Gail, who led with great kindness, motivation, and focusing on us all working together as a team. We were set weekly targets to achieve, which could have been incredibly stressful, yet it wasn’t. I remember bringing on board two of the largest clients we had at that time, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers, and I was very proud of myself.

I started to build a reputation because I was and looked very young. When people spoke to me on the phone, they never questioned anything, but when they saw me, they were a bit shocked. I remember receiving a bunch of flowers from one CEO who was very impressed after saying I didn’t look any older than his daughter, which was quite funny. I really enjoyed surpassing his expectations.

The clothing made me feel more confident about everything. This is how I later started my own fashion company, CJ London.

One thing I should note here is that I knew exactly how to dress. In those days, working in London, we weren’t even allowed to wear trousers, so it was very much a skirt and jacket. After the early years, this started to change and became more acceptable, but because I looked so young, I went out of my way to buy clothes that made me look the part. I loved smart, classic suits with maturity and feminine elegance, and because I am petite, I tried to make myself appear more mature. The clothing made me feel more confident about everything. This is how I later started my own fashion company, CJ London. Its roots trace back to when I started in recruitment, wanting fashion that was timeless and elegant but also very comfortable to wear. It was often a struggle to find a basic capsule wardrobe where I could mix and match. I spent money on basic, classically made clothing and matched it with different types of other clothing. These are some of the significant factors that started my career in both finance and fashion.

What drove you to take such an initiative, and how do you think this action influenced your career path?

At the age of 18, I found myself without a home from one day to the next. I was in a dreadful situation, literally on the streets, very alone, and with nothing other than what I was wearing. From that day onwards, I had to fend for myself. I had to find a place to live and a way to earn a living and support myself. It was a very scary situation for an 18-year-old to be in. At that time, I didn’t have a mobile; they didn’t exist, and to be honest, I didn’t have many friends. As a child, we moved around a lot. Despite coming from a very upper-class, wealthy family, it was, in “polite English terms,” a very “dysfunctional” family.

On the positive side, I feel that I developed a skill set beyond my years and a desire to learn as much as I could about the human mind to cope with my life. I learned how to navigate certain situations, conversations, and experiences. Despite the dysfunction, I hope I managed to take away some of the good things from my childhood and upbringing, which helped me navigate a complex world. I also discovered how one act of kindness can literally change someone else’s life forever and prevent them from going down a wrong path. Hence, being an ambassador for charities supporting children and young adults and helping where I can brings me great pleasure.

To go back slightly, just before I found myself without a home, I had met a kind shop assistant named Alex, who was a similar age to me. I went back to the shop and asked her if I could sleep on her floor that night, and she said, “Of course you can.” She even offered me a bed to sleep in. I stayed with Alex, a girl I hardly knew, and her kindness is something I will never forget. My cousin also paid for some food to help me keep going, another act of generosity I will always remember. After a short while, I was able to rent a room in a very run-down house and eventually an apartment, as my career flourished.

I feel that much of what I’ve achieved in life has come from a place of survival, and I am proud of what I’ve managed to accomplish. However, I wouldn’t want my own children to be in that situation. I believe in education, and if one has the opportunity to get a good education, it can help significantly going forward. This experience also influenced my life by developing a huge empathy for people. Having such empathy can have downsides, as sometimes I take on too much. I am a sensitive person, but also very positive and encouraging. When a problem arises, I want to fix it. This can be an excellent skill set in business; nothing is ever insurmountable for me. If an obstacle comes up at work, I can always find a solution. If people have a problem, I’ve learned not to “fix it” myself but to guide them in working to solve it in their way. I feel a great sense of success when I know I’ve made a difference and helped someone on their journey to fixing a problem.

From an early age, I’ve wanted to make a difference in the world. I believe we all have the capability to change the course of someone else’s life, which can be incredibly rewarding. For me, it has been immensely fulfilling.

What strategies or skills did you rely on to excel and stand out in this competitive field?

From a very young age I’d always wanted to be a ballet dancer and then when I realised that I was never going to be the best at it, I recognised that I loved everything that was creative so at 14, I went to a stage school and that year I worked as an actress and I loved it, however I also knew that I was not quite emotionally mature or stable enough to be able to handle this attention, which in itself was quite an epiphany at the age of 14 to realise that. This experience influenced my approach to every role in my career, viewing each position as a part to play.

I went back to a “normal education” school and continued my education up to A Levels where I found myself as mentioned earlier out of a home, which ended my education and led me into working. This situation taught me resilience and resourcefulness.

Loyalty and perseverance are key traits for me. When I commit to something, I don’t stop until I deliver results. This I feel has been a tremendous asset in business and achieving results.

My acting career resurfaced later in life and significantly influenced my approach to various positions. At 26, I started over in Denmark, my home for over 25 years, taking on diverse roles from appearing in a top comedy show to a “start up” working with Employee Advocacy and Thought Leadership. I view every position as a role to play, leveraging my ability to hyperfocus and immerse myself in learning about the field. Even when working with Blockchain, which I knew nothing about, I submerged myself into it and have a desire to learn as much as I can. Adapting and immersing myself in new fields became essential. The key being, it has to be something I feel passionate about, or I need to find the passion in it.

Loyalty and perseverance are key traits for me. When I commit to something, I don’t stop until I deliver results. This I feel has been a tremendous asset in business and achieving results.

Despite my upbringing, there was one piece of advice from my mother that has stayed with me like gold throughout my life: “Claire, you can do whatever you put your mind to and for some reason that seemed to cement itself firmly in my head and perhaps that’s what has enabled me to pursue numerous paths in life, including relocating to different countries and reinventing my career multiple times. It has been incredibly inspiring, and it has also instilled in me a drive where the bigger the challenge, the more I want to tackle it and prove that I can succeed despite not coming from the typical background people might expect.

I also want to help others who for one reason or another don’t have the “conventional” education / work background, go on to realise their own dreams and aspirations as I believe all of us have many hidden talents, just waiting to be released.

How did you manage these transitions, and what advice would you give to others facing similar situations?

I read a lot of books from a very young age about self-development. Book after book about personal growth, understanding oneself, and why one chooses the directions in life they do. Understanding personality types, different types of communication, and what makes us “tick,” among other topics—I believe these books helped me immensely in reaching where I am today. Richard Branson’s book “Losing my Virginity” was one of the first business books I read and loved. I also admire Tony Robbins, who has been a huge inspiration because his way of speaking resonates well with my personality type. At the age of 16, I came across “You Can Heal Your Life,” a book that changed my life.

I love listening to others’ journeys and am sometimes guided by reading about their experiences. Understanding that we’re all on a path, regardless of where it leads, is a constant development. I firmly believe this helps with transitioning in life from one phase to another. I also believe strongly in thinking and acting as positively as possible. Positivity doesn’t just come; it requires discipline and habit-building.

I have always incorporated running into my life. Running four times a week serves as a form of meditation for me. Whether there’s a storm or snow, I love getting out, and it truly is a gift for me. For me, physical fitness is intertwined with mental fitness—they go hand in hand. I enjoy many different sports, and anyone who knows me will say I have a lot of energy. If I don’t release this energy, it feels uncomfortable, so it comes naturally to me. I have found that I make my biggest breakthroughs at work when I am physically active.

I started meditating only about nine years ago, and I only do it for around 10 minutes, but it has had a huge impact on my life. Combining meditation with running has been an effective way for me to cope physically and mentally with the transitions and challenges I’ve faced.

How did you manage to balance acting with your professional responsibilities, and what has this experience taught you about versatility and resilience?

I always say that of all the countries in the world, moving to Denmark and having an acting career was something I never could have predicted. Sometimes people talk about fate, but I’ve always loved acting and embraced my creative side. When I landed a role in a major Danish sitcom, I enjoyed the challenge of improvising in a foreign language I didn’t speak fluently at the time. I learned the language along the way, and it definitely boosted my confidence in my professional life and the responsibilities I’ve taken on over the years.

Managing the balance between acting and my corporate roles taught me invaluable lessons in versatility and resilience. I’ve never been afraid of any task given to me, which I know is slightly different from the norm. Seeing people beyond their titles, and age, and connecting on a personal level has built trust and enabled me to thrive in various industries, including senior roles in banking, finance, and corporate sectors in Denmark.

I really feel as though both the acting and the corporate can merge extremely well together in a way that I couldn’t have seen before. And for me, I love the fact that I get to use both my creative and my business mind. I can offer a lot in terms of communication, a skill honed through acting where I approach situations from an objective, outside perspective. I assess how companies present themselves, their core values, and what drives their passion. I enjoy helping them convey this to all employees, looking at things creatively and objectively rather than from a purely corporate viewpoint. I really feel as though both the acting and the corporate have merged extremely well together, allowing me to use both my creative and business minds effectively. This balance is ideal for me because if I were acting all the time, I’d miss using my business brain too.

What inspired you to venture into the fashion industry, and how does your diverse background influence your approach to business and leadership within this sector?

After working for some startups, I began to compare them with the large corporations I had previously worked with, leading me to question what kind of company I would start myself. My passion and how I started CJ London, stem from my 25 years of experience as both an actress and a businesswoman. This journey led me to ponder how one could transition from the office or a boardroom meeting in a stylish yet relaxed and comfortable outfit that is easy to wear, doesn’t require frequent trips to the dry cleaners or ironing, and is as sustainable as possible. Being aware of my own excess clothing inspired me to create a line where a few key pieces could mix and match with other favourites, promoting sustainability. I also believe that the fact that I had no experience in the fashion world, and therefore no preconceived ideas, in many ways, this was a good thing, because I think if I had any experience, I might have just stopped there.

I absolutely love Nike’s slogan “Just do it” as it summarises my approach perfectly. I tend to not overthink things, but rather trust my instincts and follow my passion, supported by thorough research and seeking out the best people to help achieve my goals. An example of this is that even though I don’t have a fashion design background, I found a technical designer who could translate my hand-drawn sketches into accurate dimensions.

I also believe that, having had experience in both corporate and startups, I have developed a good sense of different leadership styles. I could easily discern what kind of leadership style I would like to have, taking from what I feel works well. For me, this is a good combination of having a shared goal, where everyone is part of it and appreciated for what they do and their role, supported and inspired to do their best every day. This, in essence, is all about having the best communication possible, and how this looks for different people is key to getting the most from them and, in turn, creating a successful company. I also strive to work with great people who share the passion and where there is good energy. This is a priority rather than the absolute skill set being 100%, because I do believe that as a good leader, you can always help in the areas where one needs it if everything else is good.

Can you elaborate on how empathy has shaped your leadership style and decision-making processes, particularly in non-traditional career paths?

I really feel that empathy has come naturally to me, perhaps because, as I mentioned before, of a very dysfunctional upbringing that was also quite militant in many ways. It taught me about pain and experiencing it firsthand, which made me empathetic towards others. It also made me very understanding of different people. Hence, I’ve always been fascinated by the different personalities we all have and the way our minds work. I love to tap into everybody’s individuality and see it as something unique. Therefore, I think with leadership, it has been natural for me to always remember that we are individuals, not the same as anybody else. Therefore, the way they do things is different from the way you do things and your expectations can also be very different. Communication is really key here. If the communication is not understood by the other person because everyone has different ways of communicating, you really need to tap into that and have a lot of empathy for learning how other people work and what makes them tick. So, when it comes to decision-making, I truly believe that you need to take into account lots of different perspectives and at the same time be very firm about knowing yourself and what is going to work in the moment. Ultimately, I do think that it’s great to have empathy, but it also has to be balanced. In the workplace, when it comes to business, empathy can only go so far. It’s important to strike a good balance. One more thing to be careful of is that when you have a lot of empathy, it doesn’t get in the way of making good business decisions because they are two very different elements of decision-making within business and decision-making when it comes to individuals and discussing feelings and business, there is a very fine line.

How can they leverage their unique experiences and skills to build a successful and fulfilling career?

Understanding that their unique experiences are what makes them and what makes them the best at what they do. Being able to know 100% one’s own skills and be able to convey these and use them in their role, wherever they work and the combination of truly believing in oneself and capabilities and skill set and constantly learning and improving on these. I am also a great believer in setting goals each year, they can be just 5 things one wants to accomplish throughout the year and it can be anything from career to personal achievements, take a look at these goals periodically and re fresh, take a look at how far you have come, what needs to still be done to achieve these. The point is not that one needs 100% success in all 5 goals, but that by the end of the year, one is happy with how far one has come. It’s about the journey one takes, the learnings and insights, along the way and creating new opportunities of growth, both personally and professionally that creates success. If one can enhance and grow from these as well, this will result in having a really successful and fulfilling career. And lastly on this point, we tend to define success by how much money we have and I believe that success is so much more than this, but more about how full filled we feel inside and the impact we have had for others and feeling proud of this.

Executive Profile

Claire Ross-Brown is an English actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist with extensive experience in both the entertainment industry and the business world. Launching her acting career at the age of 14, Claire quickly made a name for herself with appearances in popular English TV shows such as “EastEnders” and in feature films like “The Rainbow.” Her expertise also spans the financial sector, where for over 30 years she has been a pivotal figure, providing advice to industry leaders including Cashworks, Goldman Sachs, and Credit Suisse on talent management, corporate partnerships, and strategic deal-making.

In 2019, armed with a deep understanding of modern business and financial practices, Claire founded CJ London, a luxury fashion brand known for its exceptional yet accessible “Timeless Classics” collections. Centred around the iconic “little black dress,” CJ London is committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly materials and processes to cater to fashion enthusiasts globally.