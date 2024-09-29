By Dina Mostovaya

Despite high-profile cases featuring women in prominent leadership positions, significant barriers persist in achieving true equality. This happens across the board—from public relations and venture capital to the art world. In this piece, I explore these challenges and offer actionable solutions to empower female professionals and harness their leadership potential.

After working for more than 17 years in public relations with tech companies and venture capital funds, I have witnessed firsthand the struggles female entrepreneurs face, particularly when it comes to securing funding.

According to Pitchbook, in 2024, only 2.2% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in Europe went to companies founded solely by women. This is no surprise. Sifted highlights that only 15% of general partners at European VC funds are women, and they control a meager 9% of total assets under management.

VC and tech are not the only fields where inequality is rampant. My recent work in the art industry showed me that creatives also face a stark gender gap. According to The Guardian, female artists’ work is valued at ten times less than that of their male counterparts.

To bridge this gap, we must start empowering women and promoting them into leadership roles. In this article, I will share some insights that can help us do so.

Three ways to overcome the challenges holding women back

Address unconscious biases and stereotypes

Prevailing stereotypes include beliefs that “men are more capable leaders,” and that traits like aggression and ambition are necessary for success. Also, they position assertiveness, when expressed by women, as confrontational rather than decisive.

Anastasia Pribylova, ex-pro tennis player and tennis coach, also emphasizes this when she notes, “Women are often seen as emotional and irrational, which affects perceptions of their leadership abilities. We must change how we present our strengths. If someone has a family, she has many positive traits, including the ability to work under stress and pressure.”

According to Inc.’s Women Entrepreneurship Report, 62% of women entrepreneurs report experiencing gender bias when raising capital. One of my clients was bluntly questioned during a pitch about why she, as a female CEO, led her tech company instead of her male co-founder. Another entrepreneur recalled being advised to control her body language during a pitch to avoid “sexual overtones.”

These experiences highlight the urgent need for companies to implement compulsory gender bias training and create safe spaces where female leaders are celebrated and supported through any issues they face.

Celebrate female role models and create a supportive community

The absence of positive role models that are constantly in the spotlight further perpetuates bias. Queries about female founders often result in negative connotations, such as the story of Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes and Marissa Mayer’s tenure at Yahoo!. This diminishes confidence in emerging innovators, and remains a significant barrier to breaking the status quo.

In my case, I was lucky, since I had a tremendous role model from the get-go: my mother. She was and still remains my ultimate example, teaching me discipline and perseverance. Yet, not every girl has such inspiration. This is why, as a female entrepreneur who started in junior PR positions, I actively share my journey and challenges. I believe telling my story can encourage the next generation of women.

Additionally, building networks of allies—both women and men—who advocate for female leadership and support women is paramount. Two years ago, I had a life-changing experience when I participated in GWPR’s Empower Programme. This inspired me to realize the immense potential of collective support.

Valeria Kogan, founder and CEO of Fermata, is on point here. “One of the most powerful influences comes from how women support one another. It’s inspiring to see the growing number of events and groups where women gather to discuss challenges and offer mutual support. This shift from trying to fit into male-dominated spaces to proudly standing alongside each other is one of the most impactful changes,” she said.

I believe mentoring plays a pivotal role in women’s journey. I guided a PR manager who was trying to take her career to the next level. After a year of mentorship, she gained the confidence to spread her wings and launched her own agency. Now, she works with incredibly talented entrepreneurs worldwide. This shows how the ripple effect of mentorship can significantly elevate women’s representation in leadership roles.

Cases like these inspire me to keep working with female entrepreneurs and now with female artists and female-founded art galleries. It is all to tell the world about the brightest women and encourage more young girls to move forward and make their dreams a reality.

Implementing inclusive practices for women who care

It is not surprising that a large barrier continues to be childcare and caring responsibilities. Even if the digital transition has facilitated flexible work practices, many other stereotypes have not changed.

Alina Nilsson, Managing Partner at Gamegroove Capital, serial entrepreneur and startup mentor, reflects on her experience. She shares, “While I haven’t faced discrimination for being a woman, I faced it for being a mother. I was once asked to choose between focusing on my career or my child. That comment shook me deeply. For years, I felt compelled to prove my productivity compared to my child-free colleagues.” This highlights the unrealistic expectations placed on women balancing both work and family life.

A recent incident during the Y Combinator Female Founders conference, where an attendee was asked to step outside with her baby, underscores the prevailing hypocrisy surrounding this issue. Companies must recognize that caring for a child should not be viewed as an inconvenience, and that being a mother can, in many ways, strengthen someone’s potential as a leader.

Meanwhile, Nilsson adds: “Once, during my 10-day holiday, my son fell ill on the 4th day. My colleagues said, ‘Luckily, you took time off,’ as if caring for a sick child was a restful break—much like the misconception that maternity leave is relaxing.”

Final thoughts

Achieving gender equality is a responsibility that involves all employees, not just women. As former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon stated, gender equality is “everyone’s responsibility,” and requires collaboration instead of an “us versus them” mentality.

Empowering women in leadership positions not only benefits individuals but also revolutionizes our industries and communities. Harnessing the talent of women as potential leaders is critical to achieving progress, and if done right, it can create a tremendous ripple effect that has lasting changes in every aspect of society.

About the Author