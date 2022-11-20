Boost Your Campaign Review (BoostYourCampaign) – The Best Crowdfunding Agencies and Marketing Companies

You’re ready to launch your crowdfunding campaign but you’re not sure how to market it? We’ve got you! Finding the right marketing path for crowdfunding projects can turn into a real nightmare if you don’t have the right guidance. The problem is – how do you find the best marketing agency to push your campaign out there?

If you look at the best crowdfunding agencies and marketing companies, they all seem to offer the same thing – exceptional marketing services and guaranteed results.

With that in mind, it is evident how challenging it can be to find the right marketing agency these days. That’s why we’ve put together this guide that will take you through the best strategies for marketing crowdfunding campaigns, tips on how to find the right marketing agency, as well as how to communicate with agencies and get the right deal. Stick around till the end, it will be worth it!

How to Market Your Crowdfunding Campaign with Boost Your Campaign

Let’s say you’ve finished setting up your crowdfunding campaign and you’re happy with the way it looks. It might seem like you’re almost done with your work but, the truth is, you’re only getting started. No matter how much effort you put into perfecting the campaign, it is all going to be wasted if you don’t market it properly. With that said, here are five tips on how to give your campaign the right boost!

1. Work with Influencers

Working with influencers is one of the most efficient crowdfunding marketing strategies because it ensures your campaign is being shown to the right people. If you’re on a tight budget, you don’t have to go out there and find the biggest influencers on social media. Micro-influencers will do just well, as long as you’re choosing the right ones. The goal here is to choose the influencers strategically – look for the ones that have the right target audience for your campaign. The more specific your target audience, the better the response is going to be.

2. Use Video Marketing

Video content has proven to be one of the most efficient marketing tools these days. According to the latest statistics, the use of video content in marketing increases brand awareness by 54%. In other words, people love watching videos and that’s not going to change any time soon. You can leverage the power of video marketing to establish a stronger connection with your backers and show them why it’s worth it to invest in your idea. Take time to film the behind-the-scenes activities, product development, and company events and edit the clips into impressive video content.

3. Go Out There and Promote

Although we don’t have the opportunity to participate in many local events due to the virus outbreak, in-person promotion remains one of the most powerful ways to market a crowdfunding campaign. Whenever you get a chance to take part in local events where your target audience might be hanging around, leverage this opportunity to speak to people, provide free samples (if applicable), and hand out flyers with QR codes to your crowdfunding campaign landing page.

4. Leverage Social Media

This one goes without saying but – social media should be on top of your list of priorities when it comes to marketing crowdfunding campaigns. The good thing about social media is that you can easily target your marketing efforts toward the right people. Start by setting up Instagram and Facebook pages for your campaign and work on targeting the audience that would typically show interest in your product, service, or idea. Once you’ve set up your pages to look exactly the way they’re supposed to, consider investing in paid advertising to push your campaign even further.

5. Hire a Marketing Agency

Last but not least, you can easily outsource these marketing tasks by hiring a marketing agency to do it for you. This is where things can get complicated because there are thousands of marketing campaigns out there. The goal is to find a team that will understand your vision and work toward achieving it with you. The rest of this guide is dedicated to finding the right marketing agency for your crowdfunding campaign. Below we’ll discuss why Boost Your Campaign (BoostYourCampaign) is one of the best marketing agencies for your Kickstarter or Indiegogo marketing adventure.

How to Find the Right Marketing Agency

Let’s say you’ve decided to hire a marketing agency to take your crowdfunding campaign to the next level. There’s no doubt you’re on the right path but this is only the beginning. Now you have to differentiate hundreds, if not thousands of marketing agencies and choose the one that will fit your needs the best. So, how do you go about this process?

1. Look for Marketing Agencies with Experience in Crowdfunding

The first and most obvious step to finding the right marketing agency is to put together a list of agencies that might be a good fit. Start by looking for agencies that have experience in crowdfunding. After all, you don’t want this to be their first time doing crowdfunding marketing. Once you make sure they’re involved in this type of marketing, start narrowing down your list by following the next steps.

2. Understand Their Value

As you move to the next stage of narrowing down your list of agencies, look at each agency’s value proposition and the way they present themselves in the digital world. This plays a key role in determining the final winner. After all, you want to choose an agency that has a positive reputation and firm company values – this shows they take pride in what they do and they will stand by your campaign no matter what.

3. Talk to Them

At this point, you should have a narrowed-down list of marketing agencies that could potentially be a good fit for your marketing campaign. However, don’t just let it go here and choose the first name on the list. There’s still some work you need to do. Start by reaching out to the agencies and discussing the project with them. The next section of the guide will teach you what to look for in an agency, as well as how to reach out to them in the first place.

What to Look for in Best Crowdfunding Agencies and Marketing Campaigns

Now that you know how to find marketing agencies that deal with crowdfunding, you have to look at more specific metrics before making your final choice. Here are a couple of specific things to look for to make sure both of you are on the same page:

1. Check What Services They Offer

Before diving too deep and making a deal, make sure the agency you’re interested in offers all aspects of marketing services you need. For example, if you plan on doing video marketing for your campaign, make sure the said agency can provide video marketing services. If they are lacking one or more services on your list, you will have to outsource those tasks, which only leads to more complicated work. Thus, it’s best to choose an all-in-one agency that will take all of these tasks off your shoulders. Look for agencies that offer the following services:

Paid social media advertising

Pitching and outreach

Video marketing

Press kit creation and press release distribution

Google ads management

Campaign promotions to their community (not mandatory but preferred)

2. Discuss What They Can Do for You

Once you get in touch with the agency, discuss how exactly they can help you push the crowdfunding campaign forward. Ask them what exactly did they do for the previous campaigns they worked on and what was their success rate. Most importantly, check whether they have specific crowdfunding marketing plans or do they provide flexibility in terms of tailoring their efforts to each campaign.

3. Talk About Budgeting and Commission Percentage

One of the most important topics you should cover is budgeting – how much is the whole marketing process going to cost you. Obviously, you need to find an agency that offers price rates suitable for your budget. However, there’s always room for negotiation depending on what services you’re looking for. Make sure to ask whether the agency will take a % commission and how they go about charging for their services. We will cover the different cost structures of marketing agency relationships near the end of this guide.

4. Ask How You Can Keep Track of Their Progress

One more thing you should ask when you first reach out to a marketing agency is whether they will allow you to track their progress. Unless you want to take on a completely passive role in the marketing process, you will probably want to stay up to date on how the campaign is progressing. With that in mind, you should get this question out of the way in the early stages of communicating with an agency. Ask how you can monitor their progress and whether there is a way for them to update you on the latest activities regarding your campaign.

5. Make Sure They Understand Your Campaign

Last but not least, make sure the marketing agency you choose has a deep understanding of your campaign and the product, service, or idea behind it. The better they understand your campaign and the target audience, the more successful their marketing efforts are going to be. Besides, if they develop a closer bond with your campaign, they are far more likely to put extra effort into making it work.

Meet BoostYourCampaign – Your Go-To Solution for Marketing Needs

This seems like a good time to introduce BoostYourCampaign and the services they offer.

Here’s a brief overview of the services they offer:

Social media marketing

Facebook ads creation and management

Super backer approach

Influencer marketing

Growth & E-commerce

Promo video creation

Landing page design

Expert consulting

As a full-service marketing agency, Boost Your Campaign (BoostYourCampaign) create well-rounded marketing plans for your crowdfunding campaigns – everything from Facebook ads to crowdfunding PR. Our main goal is to put your campaign in front of the right people and we have developed advanced strategies that make this possible every single time. It’s safe to say we’ve got the highest success rate in the market – we can prove it!

What Makes BoostYourCampaign ( Boost Your Campaign) Different

They’ve helped campaigns raise over $410 million while offering the most reasonable service fees out there. Besides offering services at very reasonable rates, they aim to help you manage your budget and advise you on how to invest your money to maximize the results.

With over 25 years of experience in the field, the team behind BoostYourCampaign has launched dozens of startups and helped numerous campaigns reach their peak. The detail-oriented approach they take toward each crowdfunding campaign we work on. They will help you understand what it takes to build a successful campaign and, most importantly, they will help you get there!

Final Thoughts

If you’re not sure what direction to head in with your crowdfunding campaign, hire a team of professional marketers to take the burden off your shoulders and deliver measurable results. While it might take a while to find the best agency for your needs, our guide will make the process easier and less stressful.