Finland is one of the biggest markets for online gambling in Europe. Both offline and online casinos are legal in Finland, so Finns can safely play thousands of casino games like slots and table games.

After researching hundreds of casino sites, we have compiled our curated list of 5 top Finnish online casinos that offer the best gaming experience to players.

All these casinos have a vast library of games (typically 3,000+ titles) provided by some of the finest game developers. Moreover, you are guaranteed fair play, a safe gambling environment, diverse payment options, and an active customer support.

5 Best Online Casinos in Finland

Now, let’s dive deep into these best online casinos in Finland that have reached the top 5 spots and see what all they offer and makes them worth trying.

1. ZetCasino | Our Rating: 9.8/10

Pros

8,700+ stellar games

Exhaustive variety of slot games

120+ game providers

Includes sportsbook, live betting, and horse racing

Reliable 24/7 customer support

Website in Finnish language

Cons

Withdrawal limits should be higher

Software & Games

Befitting the title of #1 Finnish online casino, ZetCasino holds in its kitty unparalleled gaming excitement. Slots, live games, jackpots, table games, and myriad other gambling games offer the ultimate Vegas thrills to punters of all tastes.

Zet’s 9,000+ games lobby is powered by some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Pragmatic, PlayNGo, Evolution, Netent, Microgaming, and many others.

The casino supports Finnish language, and for your convenience, the games are laid out in neat, logical categories such as Providers, New Games, Popular, and Exclusives.

From their impressive games’ library, we played some of the classic slots, progressives, blackjack, and a few roulette titles, and can vouch for their fairness, quality, and excellent gameplay.

Without doubt, this is an excellent gambling venue to enjoy thousands of quality online games with high RTPs.

Casino Bonuses

You are welcomed at Zet with a huge welcome bonus of 100% up to €500 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab.

To avail this offer, you first need to register with the casino, and make a minimum first deposit of EUR 20. Even the wagering of 35x bonus plus deposit is not too bad, considering the size of the bonus – with some luck, it’s achievable.

For existing players too, there are many juicy offers, such as:

Weekly Reload, which gets you 50 free spins.

Weekend Reload Bonus of €700 + 50 free spins.

Horse Racing Reload of 50% up to €

Also, there are frequent Tournaments, Bonus Crab, Cash Drops, Cashback Offers, and a rewarding VIP programme to keep your excitement going.

Banking Options

To start playing for real money at Zet, you’ll find a variety of trustworthy instant deposit methods, including cryptocurrencies.

The popular fiat payment options for Finnish players include Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Zimpler, and online bank transfers (OP-Pohjola, Nordea, Danske, Aktia, POP Pankki, OmaSp). Crypto users can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and a host of other popular cryptos for deposits and withdrawals.

The minimum deposit limit irrespective of the deposit method is €10, and the maximum withdrawal limit ranges from €7,000 – €20,000 a month depending on your player level.

Mobile Gaming

Zet Casino has a mobile-friendly website where you can instantly access all the features that are present on desktop. The browser-based app supports both Android and iOS, and we were impressed with the user-friendly interface and loading speeds on mobile devices.

Customer Support

The 24/7 live chat is the easiest and fastest way to get in touch with the Zet Casino’s support staff. Simply open the chat window from the top menu (in desktop), and within seconds you’ll be connected to a real chat operator on the other end. The second option is to use their email support, which is also pretty quick and just as efficient. Phone support is currently unavailable, but you can get a quick resolution through chat and email.

2. 7Signs Casino | Our Rating: 9.2/10

Pros

12,700+ games

7 welcome bonuses to choose from

120+ top game suppliers

Wide variety of live games

Lively, user-friendly interface

Website supports Finnish

Cons

No sportsbook

Software & Games

Since its launch in 2020, 7Signs has been a big favourite among online casino lovers in Finland. Owned by Rabidi N.V., a well-known name in the industry, you can be certain of this casino’s safety and security.

Whether you’re a fan of jackpot slots or live games, 7Signs has a diverse portfolio with over 11,300 slot games, 1,400+ jackpots, 270 live games, 357 table games – staggering numbers for sure. Equally impressive is the quality and variety of games – coming from the best software developers that include giants like Play N Go, Pragmatic, Evolution, Red Tiger, and many more.

To explore this vast library of games, the titles are categorised by providers and game types for a seamless browsing experience. You can also use the site’s search button (on the top right) to find your favourite game in seconds.

If you’re a slots fan, 7Signs Casino can be your one-stop shop to enjoy all kinds of slot games – be it the classic fruit machines, the high-adrenaline Megaways, or the thousands of video slots that span every imaginable theme.

Their live casino section too is loaded with a generous variety of Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice Games, Poker, and Game Shows – thanks to Evolution’s fantastic offerings.

And, who can forget the amazing selection of jackpot slots here. Finnish players are in for a treat, because 7Signs has one of the best collections of jackpot games on offer. Yes, go ahead and try your luck in legendary progressive jackpots like the Mega Moolah and Age of the Gods!

Casino Bonuses

Not one or two, but seven welcome bonuses are what 7Signs Casino greets you with! From among the seven, we found the 100% up to €500 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab offer the most impressive.

Once you have enjoyed the welcome, there are numerous other promotions to fuel your gambling journey, such as Cashbacks, Reward Days, Reload Bonus, Free Spins, and other regular giveaways.

Also, as you play more and more at 7Signs, there’s a VIP ladder to climb and enjoy even more benefits that include higher withdrawal limits.

Banking Options

Several fast and secure payment options are available to Finnish players that include Mastercard, Visa, Neteller, Skrill, MiFinity, Fast Bank Transfers (Nordea, S-Pankki, Danske-Bank, Aktia, Alandsbanken etc.), Bitcoin, Litecoin and others.

Deposits are instant with no fee, and withdrawals are usually processed in 1-3 days depending upon the payment method you choose. Our preferred withdrawal method here was BTC, as we typically received our payouts the same day.

Mobile Gaming

We ran 7Signs Casino on both Android and iOS devices, and found it running smoothly without any lapses. Though no downloadable apps are available, mobile compatibility is flawless, and you can enjoy your favourite casino games anytime, anywhere.

Customer Support

For any queries, you may contact 7Signs through their 24/7 live chat support, the easiest and the fastest way to reach them. Response times in chat were consistently measured in seconds, and we found the chat agents friendly and knowledgeable. There’s also an option to email them, but we didn’t see any telephonic support option.

3. Oh My Spins Casino | Our Rating: 9/10

Pros

Extensive list of casino games

Owned by Rabidi N.V., a trustworthy casino operator

Has diverse sportsbook and horse racing

Impressive bonuses

24×7 instant customer support

Cons

Low withdrawal limits

Software & Games

Another top pick from the house of Rabidi N.V., OhMySpins is a fresh, exciting, and reliable online casino for the Finns. It offers a world-class gaming experience with thousands of exceptional casino games, a quality live casino, and an excellent selection of table and card games spanning blackjack, roulette, poker, craps, sic bo, and scratch cards.

If you love sports betting, you’ll find an extensive list of sporting events with football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, cricket, rugby, horse racing and many more sports to bet on.

Slot fans will find a staggering variety of online slots in varied themes, such as adventure, Egyptian, magic, mystery, fruit machines, and movies. They keep adding slots to their already exhaustive list, so you’ll never get bored playing the same slots.

Equally impressive is the selection of 1,400+ jackpot games (you read it right). Some of the high-octane offerings in this section include Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Rhino Blitz, Leprechaun Goes to Hell, Age of the Gods, Beach life, and Divine Fortune.

A well-stocked live dealer games’ section (Evolution and Playtech magic at play here) completes the comprehensive list of online casino games at OhMySpins Casino.

Casino Bonuses

OhMySpins offers new Finnish customers a big welcome bonus of 100% up to €500 and 200 free spins. Although wagering is a bit steep at 35x the bonus and your deposit, this offer is still one of the best in the market today.

Also, they have several regular ongoing offers and rewards such as the Weekend Reload Bonus of €700 + 50 free spins, Weekly Cashback of 15% up to €3,000, Free Sunday Spins, and many others.

Sports betters are treated to a 100% up to €100 First Deposit Bonus, Bet and Get Freebet €100, horse racing reload of 50% up to €50, virtual sports excitement of 10% up to €500 and many more great offers.

Banking Options

At Oh My Spins, you come across a long list of Finnish-friendly deposit and withdrawal choices for both crypto and fiat users.

Take your pick from easy and secure payment options that include Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Skrill, Zimpler, Bitcoin, Tether, and various instant bank transfer services such as from Nordea, Danske, Ålandsbanken, and Handelsbanken.

For depositing money, the minimum amount is €10, and the maximum ranges from €2,000 to €5,000. The minimum you can withdraw is €10 across all payment methods, and the maximum is from €1,000 to €5,000. Our experience of withdrawals using Skrill was great, with money often reaching our ewallet in under 24 hours from the cashout request.

Mobile Gaming

You never have to wait to play at Oh My Spins! It runs seamlessly on all mobile devices without a hiccup, and you can have fun playing your favourite games anytime, anywhere. Simply open the site in your mobile browser and start playing.

Customer Support

As expected from a top Finnish casino, customer assistance is both quick and reliable. You can use their instant live chat to reach out to them in seconds. If not, their email support is available 24×7, and during testing, we received a reply the same day.

4. 5 Gringos Casino | Our Rating: 8.8/10

Pros

6,000+ games, best casino slots variety

Ideal for table games and live casino too

Seven-figure progressive jackpots

Exciting Rewards Programme

Cons

No telephonic support

Software & Games

Offering some of the choicest games from 126 game suppliers, 5 Gringos Casino is worth a look if you’re looking for a trusted online gambling platform in Finland. They have an immense selection of best titles, along with some exciting Mexican slots fun.

The neat layout of 5 Gringos gives you easy access to thousands of casino slot games, Megaways, table games, instant games, and over 260 live casino games.

However, the cherry on cake is 5Gringo’s awesome selection of jackpot games. You’ll find a separate category for jackpots where you can try out hot favourites like Book of Faith, Fire Joker, Twin Spins, and everyone’s darling – the Mega Moolah.

For this review, we played Forge of Olympus, Book of Doom, Star Bounty, a few roulette and blackjack games, all of which loaded instantly, had high-quality visuals, and provided excellent gameplay.

Casino Bonuses

5 Gringos offers you a choice of five welcome bonuses that you can use when depositing for the first time.

1st Welcome Bonus – 100% up to €500 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab

2nd Welcome Bonus – Up to €1,000 in 3 bonuses + 1 Bonus Crab

3rd Welcome Bonus – 150% up to €75 + 1 Bonus Crab

4th Welcome Bonus – €1 deposit = 3 Free Spin

5th Crypto Welcome Bonus – Up to 100 mBTC + 100 FS + 1 Bonus Crab

Additionally, you can enjoy various other juicy promotions such as Cash Drops, Weekend Reload Bonus, Weekly Reload, Sunday Spins, VIP plan and more.

Banking Options

Just like in our other top Finnish online casinos, payments at 5 Gringos can be made in fiat or cryptocurrency. Fiat users can make deposits in Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, MiFinity, and Jeton, Zimpler, Op-Pohjola, Nordea, S-Pankki, Säästöpankki etc. Crypto users can make deposits in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether and Ethereum.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit is €10 across the board for all payment methods except for Bitcoin deposits, where the minimum amount is €30.

Mobile Gaming

Though 5 Gringos does not have a dedicated app, the casino can be easily accessed via popular mobile browsers on Android and iOS devices. The casino loads instantly, and the games play without any lag. Perfectly optimised for mobile gaming, browsing through the website is butter-smooth, and playing and banking effortless.

Customer Support

You can use the prompt live chat to get in touch with 5Gringos anytime. There is also email support, which is also fast and helpful. We found the chat agents professional, courteous, and eager to help us out.

5. NineCasino | Our Rating: 8.6/10

Pros

5,200+ strong games collection

Has sports and esports betting

NineCasino original games

Generous cashback and offers

Cons

No welcome bonus for the Finns

Software & Games

Like our other featured Finnish online casinos, NineCasino also boasts of an abundance of top games that include thrilling video slots, card games, live dealers, instant win and scratch games, sportsbook, and esports.

Check out their live casino section, and you’ll find it saturated with over 700 variants of Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker Games, Game Shows, and Drops & Wins.

While browsing through the games, we found it easy to access our most-played games in ‘favourites’. We also loved the search function that allowed us to find games not only by providers, but also within game categories.

Games’ graphics and functionality were of high quality, as was expected from top suppliers such as Play’nGo, Pragmatic Play, Playson, and BGaming.

Casino Bonuses

NineCasino offers some great promotions and bonuses as well. Unfortunately, their welcome bonus isn’t available in Finland. However, you can enjoy many of their other great offers such as Weekly Cashback of up to 25%, Sunday Reload Bonus, Cashback on Live Games up to 25%, €30 million Drops & Wins, and many more.

Banking Options

There is a long list of Finnish payment options for both fiat and crypto users.

Deposits can be made through Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Revolut, Bank Transfer, and popular cryptos. The minimum deposit ranges from €15 to €20.

Withdrawal methods are just as convenient and secure. You have the option of bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Ezeewallet, Paysafecard, and crypto withdrawals to get your winnings, or balance. The minimum amount you can withdraw is €50 (€20 for Neteller) and the maximum per transaction is €1,000.

Mobile Gaming

When on the go (or just lounging!) you can make use of their mobile-optimised website that plays flawlessly on any browser. As expected from a top Finnish online casino, the games, banking, and chat support works like a charm on any device.

Customer Support

For instant communication, you can use their live chat, which connects you to a NineCasino professional within seconds. You also have Telegram as a contact option, and we preferred using it over the live chat. The third support option is email, which also gets your query answered, mostly, the same day.

Common Questions about Online Casinos in Finland

Are online casinos legal in Finland?

The online casino scene in Finland is dominated by Finland’s government, though foreign operators are also allowed to offer their services. Finnish players can safely play at foreign-based online casinos after checking out their licences, reviews, and players’ feedback.

How do I know which online casino is safe?

All legit online casinos are licensed by one or more gaming authorities. The most reputed licensing organisations in the world are:

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC)

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

Gibraltar Gambling Commission

The Curacao Gaming Authority (CGA)

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC)

If an online casino is licenced by any one or more of these agencies, you can safely play at it.

Which is the best Finnish online casino?

To play in the best Finnish online casino, you can select one from our list of the best Finnish online casinos: Zet Casino, 7Signs, Oh My Spins, 5 Gringos, and Nine Casino.

Which online casinos should be avoided?

Online casinos that are not licenced by a reputed organisation cannot be trusted. You can find the licence information of a casino on its website’s footer.

Will I get casino bonuses?

Yes, you can enjoy all the popular bonuses and promotional offers like free spins, deposit bonuses, cashbacks, and attractive VIP programmes when playing in a top Finnish online casino.

