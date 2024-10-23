A pavement management plan uses many elements, the most important of which is seal coating. A properly applied seal coat gives pavement more strength and ensures its longer life.

In addition, seal-coating pavements protect asphalt surfaces against ultraviolet rays, gasoline, salt, oil, and water. This article looks at the importance of using seal coats in parking lot management in Texas and what benefits come with it.

Six Benefits of Using Seal Coat on Parking Lot Pavements

Seal-coating parking lots come with a wide range of benefits, including beautification benefits as well as functionality. Here are the top six benefits of seal-coating parking lots in Texas:

1. For Beautification

Let us start with the surface benefits first; seal-coating parking lots makes them more attractive, which can inherently affect the company’s image. With the seal coat, the pavement looks new, and that projects a positive image for your investment property and company.

2. Seal-Coated Parking Lots Are Much Easier to Clean and Maintain

Seal coats give surfaces a smoother appearance, evening out the texture and making them easier to maintain. Therefore, by seal coating your company or property parking lot, you are ensuring its cleanliness and optimal maintenance.

3. It Makes the Parking Lot More Durable as It Slows Down Oxidation and Water penetration

One way to ensure your property parking lot does not develop potholes, among other things, soon after construction is by sealing it. Seal coats typically fill a surface void, thereby ensuring a reduction in the surface’s exposure to UV rays, oxygen, and moisture. Thus, it slows down oxidation and the rate at which water penetrates the surface and ruins its integrity.

4. Seal-Coated Parking Lots Have a Greater Resistance to Oil and Gas Spills

Unsealed asphalt will easily break down once it comes in contact with gasoline and oil. Meanwhile, considering that it is a parking lot, there will be a great deal of oil and gas spills. Thus, the easy way to protect the parking lot’s integrity and reduce gas and oil penetration is by seal coating.

5. Seal-Coating Results in an Increase in Pavement Flexibility

Seal coating involves the process of applying a dark black coat to the pavement, which draws more heat from the sun. As a result, the seal-coated surface becomes more pliable, making the parking lot able to resist cracking despite traffic.

6. Seal-Coating Is More Cost-Effective

Apart from increasing the strength of surfaces, seal coating is much more cost-effective than asphalt overlay. The cost of buying new asphalt depends on how much crude oil is, and the latter is at an all-time high. Conversely, seal-coating costs only a fraction of that, and it extends the lifespan of existing asphalt in more ways than one.

Conclusion: Why Use a Seal Coat?

Most parking lots in Texas are made using asphalt, thanks to its excellent waterproofing and adhesive properties. Apart from that, people prefer asphalt for parking lots because it is very flexible and affordable. However, despite all the benefits associated with using asphalt, it comes with serious concerns, such as heat and ultraviolet rays and chemical corrosion.

“Heat and other elements have been proven to have components that can break down asphalt, and the results are those pot holes, discoloration, voids, and cracks we see,” says the Paving Experts at Integrity Paving and Coatings. However, all of that can be avoided by simply adding a protective seal coat, which resists both manmade and natural elements. Moreover, the protective seal coat on parking lots makes their aesthetics more appealing.

