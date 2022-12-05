Amourlee Review: Prices, Pros, and Cons

Amourlee Overview

Being lost in the variety of dating websites is not difficult. There are plenty of them online nowadays and you hardly know which one to choose. Have a look at Amourlee.com which is one of those dating platforms promising users plenty of positive experiences and great results. Is the website perfect or are you going to be disappointed again?

In the following review of the Amourlee dating website, you will learn about all of its pros and cons, the registration process, and whether its users are real at all. Be sure to choose only the highest-quality dating providers. See whether Amourlee is not a waste of time and money. The review below is called to ensure your positive online dating experience.

How to Get Started with Amourlee

Registration on this online dating site can be done either by completing a detailed form or using your Google account which is quite quick and convenient. You need to provide some personal information, such as your date of birth, country, city, etc. After that, you need to answer a few quite important questions so that your search would be convenient and hassle-free.

For example, you need to answer whether you are looking for a long-term relationship, whether you are a male or female, and who you are looking for — a male or female, what body type you are looking for, your preferences, etc. Uploading a photo is the last stage. After that, the quick registration process is complete and you can start using the website.

Free and Premium Features

You can use both free and premium features on Amourlee. Some features are still available only to paid members, so keep in mind if you are going to enjoy the website to the fullest, you will need to pay. That dating service uses a credit system, which means you will need to purchase a certain amount of credits to use the services.

Free Features

As a free member, you are free to browse main photos of your potential matches, send likes and winks, add favorites, and read your chat and inbox messages. These features are quite limited but they are enough to use the site in the beginning.

Premium Features and Costs

Once you are a paying member, the full range of services is available to you. You can exchange photos and videos with other members, for example. Some premium features may still be available for free if you see the “Join For Free” message on your screen. If you click it, you can test those premium features at times.

Of course, to get the most out of your membership on the site, you will need to get a membership. There is an automatic feature for purchasing more Credits on the site. Once the balance reaches 5 Credits, they will be renewed automatically. You can deactivate this feature though.

20 credits cost only $2.99. If you catch a special offer such as a Black Friday offer, for instance, you can purchase them at just $0.99. This is extremely low-cost for anyone can afford.

How to Look for Matches on Amourlee

When subscribing, you will be able to select your preferences regarding gender, type of relationship, and body type of your partner, as well as the availability of kids. These preferences will play a huge role in the future. You will see potential matches on your screen.

Right on the top of your profile page, you can see the Search engine. You just need to select your preferred age and can choose someone online or offline. That is it. The process is as simple and quick as one, two, three… When you see someone you like, add them to the list of your favorites to get back to them later.

Female Users Profiles

What is Amourlee? It is a dating website that hosts female profiles of all possible age groups and appearances. All pictures are very clear and of good quality. You will have no doubts those people are real. User information contains her age, county, city, height, weight, hair color, marital status, availability of children, etc.

You will also be able to browse more photos of each lady, see when she is online, and read her description in her profile. All member profiles are very detailed. That information is enough to have a better impression of a woman and understand if you want to continue talking to her.

How to Communicate with Women on Amourlee

Communication on this dating platform is hassle-free. Among available means of communication, you can use

Amourlee emails

Winks

Stickers

Exchange images, audio, and photo files.

Pros and Cons of Amourlee

Pros Cons Free and easy registration No free credits Great verified female profiles No live chat support Affordable Multiple communication options User-friendly interface Multiple extra features (gift delivery, etc.)

User Experience

Users, in general, are happy with Amourlee and share their positive feedback on review websites.

Phillip, 42

I adored Amourlee. It was fun talking to girls and compared to other dating sites, I spent very little money on it. I still haven’t found my better half yet but I am working on it. I hope to meet Svetlana in real life shortly.

Mike, 33

I loved the website, it was very user-friendly. I especially adore the live chat option when you can talk to girls in real-time mode, send them pics, and get their videos. It’s a lot of fun when you can exchange video recordings, hear each other’s voices, etc. I am sure to find the girl of my dreams soon.

Donald, 52

Although I am not that young anymore, I haven’t even imagined that I could meet a woman in my age group on a dating site. We talked in live chat a lot, exchanged emails, and I sent a few gifts to her. She was very kind to send me plenty of her photos and videos. I enjoy our communication a lot. Last but not least, this website doesn’t cost as much as many other dating platforms do.

What Experts Think of This Site

Authorative experts share very positive opinions about Amourlee:

Is Amourlee legit? Yes, the website is officially registered in Nicosia and has full-fledged customer support that answers all questions and provides timely feedback. In general, the dating platform is quite user-friendly. The costs of this portal are very affordable and the dating services will hardly cost you more than using a social media dating platform.

Registration is free and flawless, you don’t have to wrack your brains for hours about how to confirm your email or what password to choose. Browsing female profiles is also very easy, you can immediately add them to your favorite list and get back to them whenever it is necessary. The site deserves your attention and can hardly be called a waste of time.

Amourlee is a dating site deserving the attention of users looking for long-term and serious relationships. All females are manually verified and trusted. They have great photos and detailed profiles. You will have no problems getting their replies. All the members are interested in communication and there are no ghostly profiles.

Get the Most out of Amourlee

While working on this Amourlee review, we found out that apart from free registration, the site has plenty of other features you can use at no cost. Thus, you can at least find profiles of suitable matches, browse them, and add them to your favorites. It is also possible to initiate live chats and send a few winks without any payments.

Of course, to get the most out of the website, you need to become a paying member. However, the cost of the services is ridiculous. You will only pay $0.99 -$2.99 for 20 credits which are pretty enough for finding someone for further communication and getting to know her better. The website is suitable for different genders and preferences. You can search for both singles of the opposite gender and the same gender.

Use your Amourlee login to enter your online profile. The login process can be even easier if you do it with your Google account. In this case, all the information is received from your Google account and you only need to answer a few questions to become a member. The search on the site is easier if you know what you are looking for. It is recommended not to restrict yourself but give a chance to women of different age groups and professions. You never know who you can meet and who will truly match you.

Many ladies initiate conversations, so do not reject them at once because you think her age or appearance is inappropriate. Spend some time getting to know her better and see what happens. You might meet a great girl among those females.

The site also has very convenient Terms and Conditions, you can read everything about their policies online without even leaving your account. Make sure to read them carefully before you start using the site. Check Billing policies, Refund conditions, and everything you might be interested in before becoming a member to avoid misunderstandings in the future.

All credits have auto-renewal options, so if you do not plan to use the website anymore because you have found someone, change your settings to stop being charged.

FAQ

1. Is Amourlee legit?

Yes, this dating website is 100% legit. You do not break any rules or laws when using it. The platform has an official address for registration and responsive customer support. If you want to solve some of your issues or just ask a question, do not hesitate to get in touch with them and see how responsive they are.

This platform provides dating services legitimately. All female profiles are verified and you can be sure not to face any scams when using the website. Their policy is transparent and it is safe to use Amourlee.

2. Can I use Amourlee for free?

Yes, registration on that website is free. You will be able to sign up, log in to your profile, and browse members’ profiles at no cost. You can also read your chat messages and emails from ladies for free. Sending winks in live chats does not cost anything as well. However, you need to purchase a membership if you want to enjoy a full range of services. Thus, you won’t be able to answer your messages or send live chat messages without being a paid member. As you can understand, to use the services to the fullest, you need to get a membership and credits.

3. Do real people use Amourlee?

Yes, unlike on many other websites, on Amourlee, you are not likely to meet ghosts or fake profiles of people. All female members are verified manually and aren’t likely to be scammers. This website does everything to exclude profiles of doubtful people and those who don’t have serious intentions. Even at the stage of registration, you need to tell them about your intentions directly. If you are interested in a long-term relationship, you will be offered respective matches.

If you are afraid of coming across chatbots or unreal profiles, there is nothing to be afraid of when it comes to Amourlee. You can communicate with people in live chats, exchange photos, and videos, and make sure they look just the same as in their pictures. You are not likely to be surprised that the person behind a beautiful profile is not who you expect, as it often happens on dating websites. All people are 100% real.