Amazon has launched a new AI tool, Amelia, designed to assist independent sellers with managing sales metrics, inventory, and advertising on its platform. Unveiled during Amazon’s annual conference, Amelia can provide real-time answers to questions on topics like sales performance and holiday preparations. It can also offer suggestions for boosting sales, such as promoting products or buying ads.

The AI tool, part of Amazon’s broader push to automate processes, will eventually handle seller issues like delayed shipments without human intervention. Currently available to a small group of sellers, Amelia will be rolled out to all U.S. sellers next month. Amazon aims to enhance the seller experience, building on its recent AI investments.

