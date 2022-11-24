Adam J Clarke on Efficient Ways to Digitalise a Business

Digitalisation is a critical factor for business growth and survival. Despite the pandemic accelerating the rate of business digitalisation; the whole concept of running an online business is baffling to many. Adam J Clarke, Macropay CEO and Founder, shares some tips on the efficient ways to digitalise a business.

Adam Clarke says business digitalisation is the process of shifting from a traditional offline and in-person business model to integrating digital technology to create new revenue and value-producing opportunities. The CEO further believes that the digital revolution is at its infancy and the best is yet to come. As such, the onerous is on business owners to either prepare to ride the digital wave or be swept away into oblivion.

Ease into the shift

If done correctly, digitalisation will increase your customer based and revenue. However, change is never seamless, and it is imperative that you consider your existing customers to ensure effective retention. Research show that the cost of retaining existing clients is a fraction of that of obtaining new ones. As such, do not move so fast that you leave your customers behind. It may be helpful to ease customers into a digital transition instead of a full scope shift that may be too drastic resulting in a loss of trust and revenue.

Consider that not all users internally and externally will adapt to digitalisation at the same pace. Multiple strategies maybe necessary to onboard different groups during the transition. The first group or pioneers will serve as the advocates that will help convert the laggards and sceptics.

Invest in your user experience

Research as many of your client pain points and find a way to leverage digitalisation to solve them. A digital solution should make things easier for your clients. For instance, a single platform that walks clients through their complete consumer journey will give your business a clear competitive advantage. Consider your daily business processes and how they interlink and connect to each other. A successful digital solution should factor in creating, editing, transferring, storing, and finalising requests and information.

The key would be to explore the client’s user experience step by step. The digital solution should feel personal and customer centric. For instance, platforms that automate specific tasks like autofilling personal details after the first use.

Leverage digital tools for service optimisation

There are many available digital tools that can help optimise your business digital transformation. Leveraging these solutions will enable you to offer your clients best in class services. For instance, by integrating a payment gateway your business can access omnichannel solutions that ensure fast and secure payments.