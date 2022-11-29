A 7-Step Guide to Choosing a Solar Installer Company

Introduction

Installing a solar panel, especially if you’re unaware of how it all works, can be a tricky affair. In the worst-case scenario, you might end up breaking the structure entirely.

So, all of your financial investment, time, and hard work will go down the drain.

Due to this reason, most people tend to opt for a professional installer when installing a brand new solar panel. Keep reading to know how you can find the best option in the market.

How to Choose a Solar Installer Company?

In today’s world, the responsibility of a manufacturer or seller of a solar panel ends with them manufacturing or selling the product. Hence, they won’t help you with the installation.

So, you will need to find an installer who can help you with it. But, with so many solar panels companies operating out there, how would you choose the right option?

Here’s how.

Step – 1: How Do Their Credentials Look Like?

Prior to embarking on your residential or corporate solar journey, the first thing you must look for is the installer’s credentials. Be sure to whoever you’re choosing is bonded, licensed, and insured to install a residential panel in your area.

Ask them if they can use a subcontractor on your solar project and verify their credentials too. The more you know about your solar installer, the better your prospect will be.

Step – 2: What about Their Expertise and Credibility?

Seek for a solar installer organization who has the capability and experience of installing solar equipment and is knowledgeable about the whole procedure. A good rule of thumb is to work with someone who has been in this business for at least three to five years.

If you want, you can also ask them about how they performed the previous project. You might also request them to tell you how they are planning to take on your work.

Step – 3: Will They be Able to Maintain Transparency?

They are working at your house or commercial building after all. Therefore, they are bound to answer whatever question you are thinking about asking them – whether it’s related to the plan or something else. The transparency should continue even when they have started working.

For example, if your installer is collaborating with a subcontractor, you have the right to ask them about in which portion they will partake in. Transparency is non-negotiable.

Step – 4: Are They Addressing the Condition of Your Roof?

Once you have hired someone, the first thing the installer will address is the condition of your roof. Once they are done with the assessment, they will tell you if that part of your home will require some sort of repairing or not. It’s for your own safety, after all.

Also, if your roof has protruding vent pipes, the installer might place the panels there to make a good fit. If you don’t like the look of it, make sure to tell them about it from the get-go.

Step – 5: How Does Their Market Reputation Look?

The reputation of the installer will be as important as their experience. After all, as a customer you’ll want to have a notion if you are in the right hands or not, right? And that’s something you can understand only when you see the report or comments provided by other consumers.

When it comes to finding reviews, you should always take a peek at their website to get some information in this aspect. Following them on social media can be beneficial for you too.

Step – 6: Are They Too Expensive?

The installation procedure of a solar panel does take a lot of time and equipment usage, So, in a way, if your installer is taking care of a massive project, it might get a little too expensive.

However, if they are asking for a baffling amount of money, it’d be best to compare them with someone else. This way, you can get the best possible option without too much effort.

When you are talking about the expense of the project, make sure to ask about the extra costs as well. Write their final asking on a paper and request them to sign it, if possible.

This way, even if they change their motive at the end, they won’t be able to do anything about it. Also, the confusion and uncertainty related to the same will be reduced to some extent.

Step – 7: Are They Offering Any Warranty?

Like the solar panel, the installation procedure of the product will come with a warranty too. It’s usually provided or informed by the installer at the beginning.

So, don’t forget to ask them about it from the get-go.

Usually, the warranty period of a solar panel installation tends to be somewhere between five to ten years. In some cases, it can be even higher than that.

Anyway, no matter what the period is, if something happens to the product, the company will be bound to repair it without any cost. Hence, as a rule of thumb, it’s always best to opt for an organization who are offering the highest warranty period.

Bonus: Walk Away from a Higher Pressure Sale Tactic.

A high-pressure sales tactic generally always refers to a sign that the company is putting their sales volume over everything else. Here are some of the examples that you should focus on –

Telemarketing or door-to-door sales.

Offering a no-money-down financial scheme.

Encouraging the consumer to sign a specific contract quickly.

Always stay away from people who are trying to pressurize you into doing something. It will make it easier for you to find the person who can truly help you out.

Choose the Right option!

So, there you go. We hope we could convey whatever information you were looking for with this article. However, if you feel like we have failed to answer something, be sure to comment below. We will try our best to offer as much assistance as we can.

Anyway, that’ll be all for this blog. Hopefully, you have enjoyed it. Thanks for reading!