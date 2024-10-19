As customers, primarily millennials and Gen Z, become tech-savvy and increasingly adopt new technology to ease their tasks, QR codes are an integral part of their everyday lives. Wherever and whenever convenient—selecting a starter from a menu or making a payment—people don’t hesitate to scan QR codes using smartphones.

With the rising use of smartphones supported by high-speed internet, QR codes are no longer just tools. A survey found that 59% of US shoppers believed that QR codes would be a permanent tool.

However, QR codes are not a new idea for businesses, and we all have seen the widespread integration of QR code payment solutions into their daily operations. Yet, many companies fail to tap into the vast opportunities a QR code offers any business, whether online or in-store. Know these seven popular ways to use a QR code for your business growth and success.

Here are the seven ways to use QR codes for business:

1. Facilitating contactless payments

QR codes facilitate contactless payments that eliminate the use of cash or physical cards. This tool allows customers to complete transactions using digital wallets like Google and Apple Wallet, widening the scope of payment methods. Integrating the QR code payment option adds convenience for customers and businesses.

Take action: Display QR codes at the checkout counter and on receipts for hassle-free payments. Integrate the QR code payment in the website or app to ease online checkout.

2. Accessing product information

Customers read product details before buying. They can scan QR codes on product packaging to learn more about the product, including reviews and ratings. This makes it convenient for customers to make informed decisions about their choice of products. Businesses can use QR codes for various purposes, such as warranty registration, authenticity verification, nutritional facts, and user manuals.

Take action: Place QR codes on product labels that link to video tutorials, ingredient lists, and sourcing information.

3. Widening business networking

Business networking is an efficient method of gaining new connections and contacts from potential clients. During trade shows or business conferences, your business representative or marketer can share their QR code business cards or e-business cards to connect with new prospects. These e-business cards facilitate two-way contact sharing and generate leads when exchanging contact information through a smartphone.

Take action: Include marketing materials such as brochures or product catalogs on your business cards to get easy access to your business portfolio.

4. Collecting customer feedback

Understanding customer choices and preferences enables businesses to meet buyers’ ever-changing needs promptly. QR codes are the best tools for collecting customer feedback and eliminating the hassle of filling out a paper form. A satisfied customer can easily and instantly share their experience with a simple scan. Businesses can also understand the shortcomings of their services or products from the feedback and quickly improve on them.

Take action: Place the feedback QR code on receipts, menus, tables, or rooms. Use a clear and compelling call-to-action (CTA) on the QR code to encourage customers to scan it for their reviews or survey participation.

5. Offering discounts & coupons

QR codes help customers instantly access discount offers and coupons upon scanning. Customers don’t need to remember the promotional ads or the brand’s name to avail themselves of exclusive deals. Businesses can share QR codes for exclusive deals and offers on flyers and online platforms, allowing customers to share the codes with friends. This approach is widely used for season sales, flash sales, and festive offerings.

Take action: Display the QR code on TV ads, social media platforms, and in-store posters. Offer limited-time discounts or coupons to create a sense of urgency for customers.

6. Building loyalty programs

Offering special discounts and rewards points through QR codes for selected customers is a popular way to build loyalty programs. Upon scanning the QR codes, customers can claim special discounts or coupon codes, such as free desserts, loyalty rewards, or discounts on their next visit. This allows businesses to build customer loyalty by repeating purchases and signing up for newsletters. With the best loyalty programs, businesses can retain their loyal customers.

Take action: Place QR codes on takeaway packaging, promotional emails, receipts/bills, or table cards that link to exclusive deals and loyalty program signups.

7. Enhancing Marketing campaigns

Whether launching a new product or organizing an event, QR codes can effectively promote it. Share the product promotional or event management QR codes on flyers, posters, and social media ads to reach a wider audience. By scanning QR codes, visitors can be sent directly to the website and social media, increasing traffic and customer engagement. You can also track your marketing and promotional campaign by analyzing the customers’ scanning history.

Take action: Place QR codes in your marketing materials, such as flyers, business cards, and online ads that link to your ad landing page.

These are the popular ways that QR codes help your business grow by enhancing customer experience and engagement, marketing campaigns, and brand awareness, leading to increased sales.

Conclusion

QR codes are simple and user-friendly tools that provide versatile solutions for businesses. Integrating these tools into marketing campaigns and promotions opens up numerous business opportunities, allowing your business to stay ahead of the competition.

With the rising number of smartphone users globally, businesses can increase their avenues to increase sales by using technology like QR codes. Whether you have an online or in-store business, you can definitely enhance customer experience and engagement using QR codes.