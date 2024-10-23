Your chances of recovering fair compensation depend largely on the strength of your case. It also determines the level of pushback from the opposing side. Part of the opposing side’s strategy in fighting back would be portraying your case as not strong enough to have you take a bad deal.

The last person you want to listen to determine the strength of your case is anyone on the defendant’s side. Instead, have a lawyer evaluate your case and give you an unbiased opinion. This guide can also show you what indicators can tell that you have a strong case.

The Opposing Side’s Insurer Is Looking to Settle

Insurers are money-making businesses and will never dish out money unless circumstances compel them, or they know you have a strong case and may have to pay you more if you pursue a claim.

So, having them look for you and offer to settle should be a red flag. Before you take an offer, talk to a personal injury lawyer and have them give you a rough estimate of the value of your case and the chances of winning. In most cases, you will realize your case is worth much more and have a high chance of winning fair compensation.

You Suffered Severe Physical Harm

“If you have suffered significant injuries and can prove it, you have a strong case. The jury is more likely to be moved by a case where a victim suffered broken bones than one where the injuries are bearably noticeable,” says Colorado personal injury attorney Amy Gaiennie.

Medical records such as hospital bills, doctor’s notes, receipts, and invoices play a critical role in determining the level of physical harm and damages resulting from an accident. It is for this reason getting immediate medical attention is critical after an accident, even when you may not have apparent injuries. Some injuries can take time to show, and waiting too long creates medical gaps that could complicate your claim.

The Evidence Is on Your Side

Personal injury claims stand or fall on evidence, so if the avoidable evidence is on your side, you have a strong case. Recent evidence in a personal injury claim includes pictures and video footage of the scene and the events leading up to the accident, witness accounts and testimonies, and expert witness testimonies.

So start your evidence gathering while at the scene of an accident. However, not all personal injuries will have an accident scene, so evidence-gathering practices will differ for different personal injury claims. This is where working with a lawyer experienced in the specific type of claim you are pursuing is important.

You Haven’t Made Mistakes

Unfortunately, most personal injury victims do not know what to do or avoid after an accident, which leads to unintentional mistakes that hurt their claims. Some mistakes may not look like a big deal at face value, for example, sharing details about an accident on social media. After all, everyone does.

Sadly, the information you share becomes evidence for the opposing side’s case. Other mistakes include sharing too much with the opposing side, waiting too long to get medical treatment, not engaging with a lawyer early enough, etc.

Mistakes are not the end of the road. With the right personal injury lawyer, you can leverage what’s left of the case and still recover considerable compensation. But the safest thing to do is to hire a lawyer as early as possible to help avoid mistakes that could jeopardize your chances of fair compensation.