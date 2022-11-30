5 Good Reasons to Invest in an Electric Log Splitter

If you’ve gotten tired of splitting wood by hand, it may be time to finally invest in an electric log splitter. And even if you already own a gas-powered splitter, there are good reasons to consider replacing it with an electric model. Here are some of the advantages of investing in this kind of a splitter.

1. Affordability

One of the main selling points of electric splitters is how affordable they are. As this website shows, electric log splitters are available in various sizes and price points, some of them starting as low as $500 for a unit. Sales and other promotions can bring the price down even more.

Of course, affordable models will have their limitations, and if you’re looking to split big pieces of hardwood, you’ll need to shell out for a more expensive electric model. However, even as you go up the price scale, electric splitters will typically remain more affordable than gas-powered alternatives with the same power.

2. Low maintenance

Electric motors are a very different beast when compared to gas-powered machines. And one of the main advantages of going electric is how simple electric motors are. A reduction in the number of complex parts leads to a motor that needs much less maintenance and upkeep to stay functional.

A gas-powered log splitter will need regular oil changes and professional maintenance to stay operational, especially as it grows older. An electric log splitter can operate virtually maintenance-free for a decade or more with no issues. This both makes your life easier and reduces the cost of the device over its lifetime.

3. Easier to use

Another side effect of the lack of complexity is that electric log splitters require less of their owner. Using one is much easier than learning how to chop wood, and it’s easier than getting a gas-powered splitter to cooperate in cold weather.

4. Fewer fumes

Needless to say, choosing a device powered by electricity instead of combustion is better for the environment. You won’t need to worry about CO2 emissions when using an electric log splitter, especially if you already have sources of renewable energy on your property.

The lack of fumes also makes the splitter easier to use in cramped and enclosed spaces. Using a gas-powered splitter in a closed garage isn’t exactly safe, but you’ll have no problem using an electric one in your garage or basement.

5. Quieter

Gas-powered splitters are loud, and they’ll only get louder with age, especially if they aren’t well-maintained. Electric motors, on the other hand, are notorious for being quiet, and that also applies to electric log splitters.

Some electric splitters are quieter than others. If noise is a big concern for you, it’s a good idea to look for videos of that splitter being used. But as a general rule, the only noise you’ll hear when using an electric splitter will come from the wood splitting apart. And even loud electric splitters will typically make noise from the metal components moving to split the wood rather than from the motor itself.

The silence makes electric splitters an appealing choice if you’re looking to use them indoors or in crowded urban areas.