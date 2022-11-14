3 Best Sites to Increase YouTube Subscribers (Real and Active)

Social signals can go a long way in helping you grow your YouTube channel. Subscribers, in particular, can be fantastic for leveraging the full value of your YouTube account. The question is – which are the best sites to buy YouTube subscribers you can actually count on as legit?

The popularity of YouTube is not just astonishing but is growing all the time. More than 2.6 billion people use YouTube worldwide. That’s about 62% of the world’s entire consumer population. Each day, 122 million people head to YouTube for entertainment, education, information, or to simply kill time.

If your goal is to achieve meaningful YouTube growth, you need to find a way to stand out from the crowd. Easier said than done when your own YouTube channel faces stiff competition from millions of others.

Buying subscribers can be a real game changer – an instant credibility boost for your channel and a great way to influence the YouTube algorithm. But this only applies if each and every subscriber you buy is 100% authentic.

Best Sites to Buy YouTube Subscribers

Evaluated on the basis of what matters most – quality, safety, authenticity, affordability, and effectiveness – we drew up a shortlist of the best sites to buy YouTube subscribers right now. Each of the following comes highly recommended, having come through where it matters most:

First up, Media Mister continues to rank as the best place for YouTube subscribers of guaranteed authenticity. These guys have been around for over a decade and have earned the backing of thousands of satisfied customers. They claim to offer nothing but 100% authentic YouTube subscribers – real people with active and authentic accounts.

Geo-targeted services are available in huge numbers if focusing on a specific targeted audience with your output. They use a drip-feed delivery system for total discretion, and their customer service standards are exemplary. All with the added bonus of seriously low prices across the board.

You can buy 100 real subscribers for just $19 or step things up with 500 subscribers for as little as $89. You can also rest assured your money is safe, as there’s a full refund guarantee included on every order. All of this makes Media Mister a great place to buy top-quality social signals at a low price without having to worry about being sent a bunch of spam.

Much of the above also applies to Buy Real Media – a great place to buy real and active subscribers from legit accounts. Buy Real Media uses real people (no bots or automation) to add subscribers to YouTube accounts in a safe and realistic time frame. Their followers are completely indistinguishable from organic followers and just as beneficial.

This could also be the best site to buy YouTube subscribers if looking to score an absolute bargain. Buy Real Media’s prices start from as little as $10 for 50 real subscribers, while 250 will cost you just $46. You can even buy 1,000 subscribers in the specialist NFT niche for the low price of $299.

For total peace of mind, you get a full 60-day retention warranty on every order placed. This means that if any of the subscribers you buy exit your channel during this time, they’ll be replaced free of charge. Impressive performance, given how cheap everything is at Buy Real Media.

Last up, GetAFollower is a top-rated and highly reputable social media growth company. Not to mention, one of the best places to buy YouTube subscribers that are guaranteed 100% legit. No tricks, bots, spam, or automation here – they simply get real YouTube users to subscribe to your channel in the normal way.

In terms of pricing, GetAFollower is right up there with the best in the business. An order for 500 subscribers (100% real accounts) will cost you just under $90, or you can buy country-targeted subscribers starting from just $5 for 25. All with the added reassurance of a full refund guarantee in case something goes wrong along the way.

Also cool about GetAFollower is the option of requesting bespoke packages and bulk orders direct. If none of their standard packages are suitable for your needs, you can simply reach out to their reps and request something different.

Why Buy YouTube Subscribers?

Irrespective of the type of content you publish, you need plenty of subscribers to get ahead. Nobody’s ever been impressed by a YouTube channel with just a handful of subscribers.

First impressions are everything when considering the kind of competition you’re up against. Unless they see you as legit in an instant, it’s game over. More specifically, these are just a few of the many benefits of buying authentic YouTube subscribers:

For Monetizing your YouTube Channel

First up, making money on YouTube starts with gaining access to the YouTube Partner Program. Which, according to the platform’s published guidelines, means meeting the following requirements:

Follow all the YouTube channel monetization policies.

Live in a country/region where the YouTube Partner Program is available.

Have no active Community Guidelines strikes on your channel.

Have more than 4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months.

Have more than 1,000 subscribers.

Have a linked AdSense account.

As you can buy 1,000 active and authentic subscribers for as little as $200, it simply makes sense to do just that. At least if you plan on monetizing your channel.

Save Time and Effort

One way or another, you are going to need to stack up as many subscribers as you can to get ahead. Hence, it simply makes sense to save yourself time and effort by purchasing them. This way, you will have much more time to dedicate to your output and to spend time engaging with your audience.

To Get More Views

Subscriber numbers are directly tied to views (and performance in general) on YouTube. If you want people to take your content seriously, you need to present it as legit.

Subscribers influence the YouTube algorithm and make your content more attractive. All of which could add up to significantly more views for every video you publish.

Gain More Engagement

The same also applies to engagement, as people instinctively engage with creators who look popular and legit. The more subscribers you have, the easier it becomes to attract people to your channel. At this point, the size of your audience will determine whether or not they take you seriously and engage with the content you publish.

Pros and Cons of Buying YouTube Subscribers

The biggest plus points of buying YouTube subscribers have been outlined above. In addition, buying social signals gives you a fair chance at competing with the most successful publishers in your niche. Millions of people buy social signals every day, so it simply makes sense to do likewise.

Buying subscribers can also make a difference in how much money you can earn with your content on YouTube. Ad revenues, brand sponsorships, and so on are all influenced by the numbers. The more subscribers you have and the more people watching your content, the more money you stand to make.

As for the downsides, you still need to work hard to put out high-quality content. Buying subscribers is not the same as earning organic subscribers the old-fashioned way. The subscribers you buy are essentially a marketing tool – fantastic for boosting the credibility and appeal of your channel.

After which, it is ultimately down to you to do what it takes to make your channel successful. All the subscribers in the world cannot compensate for low-quality content, and it is not necessarily a shortcut to fame and fortune.

How to Buy YouTube Subscribers?

Before placing an order for YouTube subscribers, there are a few essential quality and safety checks that should be performed.

The most important examples of which are as follows:

High-Quality Subscribers

First and foremost, it is essential to ensure that the seller offers 100% authentic subscribers of the highest quality. This means real people with active and authentic accounts are added to your channel in the normal way. Avoid fake followers from spam accounts at all costs, or your channel could be suspended.

Delivery Time

Social signals like these should be delivered at a sensible speed – one that looks 100% organic. When subscribers are added to a channel too quickly, it can trigger YouTube’s spam filters. At this point, your purchased followers could be removed, and your channel could even be shut down.

Customer Support

Quality support should never be an afterthought when purchasing products and services like these. The quality of the support provided tells you all you need to know about the seller’s professionalism. If they short-change their customers with low-grade (or absent) support, take your business elsewhere.

No Personal Information

You should never be asked to share any of your sensitive personal information in order to buy YouTube subscribers. Nor is it necessary to disclose any of your passwords or private login credentials. If you are asked for any such information during the order process, you are almost certainly looking at a scam.

Sensibly Priced Packages

Last up, the prices quoted for the services on offer should also be taken into account. 100% authentic social signals are never given away for free, but at the same time needn’t be overpriced. If in doubt, you can always reach out to your preferred seller directly in order to request a custom order or combined package.

Tips and Tricks to Get More Subscribers on YouTube

As already touched upon, you will still need to work on getting plenty of organic subscribers for your channel. Some of the most effective ways of getting more subscribers on board (and fast) are as follows:

Create and Optimize Playlists

Optimized playlists are fantastic for getting people to stick around and watch more of your content. Always remember that the easier you make it for them to check out your videos, the higher the likelihood they will. Playlists save the viewer time and effort – and it all pays off in your favor.

Ask People to Like, Share and Subscribe

Engagement holds the key to establishing a successful YouTube presence. Take every opportunity to interact and engage with your target audience at all times. While doing so, remind them to like, share, and subscribe to your channel if they like what they see.

Create Quality Content

Ultimately, nothing matters more than putting out quality content on a continuous basis. You cannot expect people to subscribe to your channel if your library is stacked with low-grade, generic garbage. Every YouTube video you put out needs to be engaging, relevant to your niche, and offer some form of defined value.

Use Impressive Thumbnails

The thumbnails you use to represent your videos will play a huge role in determining whether or more people click through. As with your videos, your thumbnails need to be engaging, compelling, and true to your content. At a glance, they basically need to be 100% irresistible.

Use CTA in End Screens

A simple CTA right at the end of a YouTube video can really make all the difference. If you want them to subscribe to your channel, remind them to do so on a regular basis. Tell them during your videos, and use End Screens to add one final reminder at the end of your content.

Share on Other Social Platforms

Each time you publish something on YouTube, promote it aggressively via your other social channels. Let them know when there’s something new to check out, and post regular links directly to your YouTube channel. If they like what you do elsewhere, they’ll probably get a kick out of your YouTube content.

Make Videos on Trending Topics

Last up, getting on board with the latest trends can work wonders. A great way to stack up views and subscribers, but only in the case of trends that are relevant to your niche. Don’t instantly jump on every bandwagon that comes along – keep an eye out for those your target audience will be most interested in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Free Trials When Buying YouTube Subscribers?

No, but you can place an order starting from less than $5.00 to see how things work. Even with such a low-cost order, you still benefit from a money-back guarantee, so there really is nothing to lose.

Is it Safe to Buy YouTube Subscribers?

Yes, on the condition that the subscribers you buy are 100% authentic. Every subscriber purchased needs to be a real person with an active and authentic account.

How Much Does It Cost to Buy YouTube Subscribers?

With each of the three sellers listed above, prices start from around $5.00 (or less). Further savings can be made by ordering more at the same time, so it’s worth checking out the full range of packages on offer.

Is It Possible the Subscribers I Buy for My YouTube Channel Will Drop?

It’s possible, as some of those who subscribe to your channel may decide to unsubscribe at a later date. This is where a retention warranty (aka refill guarantee) comes into play, ensuring any subscribers that drop during the first few weeks is replaced free of charge.

How Much Does YouTube Pay for 1 Million Subscribers?

It depends entirely on your business model, but the average salary for an active YouTuber with 1 million real followers is around $60,000 per year. Once you have subscribers in seven figures, you can start talking lucrative sponsorship deals with brands relevant to your niche.

Conclusion

Buying subscribers can be the perfect way to boost the performance of your YouTube channel for cheap. More credibility for your channel, more engagement for your videos, and more influence over the YouTube algorithm – all with prices starting from around five bucks. But when shopping for social signals of any kind, it is essential to focus heavily on authenticity.

Every subscriber you buy needs to be identical to the real thing and delivered discreetly. The subscribers you buy need to be real people with active and authentic accounts – no different from organic subscribers.

Each of the three social media growth companies detailed above was evaluated on the basis of what matters most. Quality, authenticity, effectiveness, value for money, and reputation – are the cornerstones of a reliable service provider.

Plus, with a full refund guarantee in place, there’s really nothing to lose by giving any of them a shot for yourself.